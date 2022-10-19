 Skip to main content
This Surface Pro X deal at Best Buy cuts $300 off the price tag

A Microsoft Surface Pro X stands upright with a keyboard attachment on a table.

For years, Microsoft has been a market leader in laptops and computers. While there have been some bumps along the road (rest in peace, Windows Vista), the company has gained a significant foothold in the laptop marketplace over the last decade. The Surface Pro X normally retails at $900, but right now it’s just $600 at Best Buy — a whopping $300 discount. For other Surface Pro deals, check out our list of the best discounts on each model.

Why you should buy the Surface Pro X

For starters, the Surface Pro X has fantastic battery life that lasts up to 15 hours of continuous use. And even when it runs out, the fast-charging capabilities of the Surface Pro X mean it will be back up and running in no time. The stunning 13-inch PixelSense display makes the Surface Pro X an excellent option for students who need to attend virtual lectures or want to take digital notes in class that they can use to revise later. If you are a student and you want a laptop rather than a hybrid tablet and laptop, check out the best student laptop deals.

One of the Surface Pro X’s main benefits is its flexibility to your needs and surroundings. The Surface Pro X gives you unprecedented control over where, when, and how you use it. It is the perfect product for anyone that wants to enjoy the tablet lifestyle while still experiencing the power and performance of a traditional laptop. The HD video capture is perfect for streaming or video calls, and you can capture and edit footage in 4K. It is the perfect on-the-go tablet for work meetings or lectures, where notes need to be taken and videos may need to be recorded.

Now is the time to get your hands on this excellent laptop-tablet combo with a whopping $300 discount at Best Buy. At just $600, instead of the normal $900 price, you can be sure you are getting value for money with this deal on the Surface Pro X. Or if you’re more in the market for a laptop, you can check out our top laptop deals.

