Although a late player in the PC hardware game, Microsoft has easily earned a top spot in our best laptop brands list. Its dedication and expertise show in its diverse family of Surface devices, which offers some of the finest Windows hardware on the market. From ultra-portable 2-in-1s to full-featured laptops, there’s something for students, professionals, and creative individuals.

If you want a computer with an unmatched level of mobility coupled with the capabilities of multiple devices, Microsoft’s Surface line is a good place to start. These devices combine a compact profile with serious power, making them perfect for on-the-go lifestyles. Listed below are some of the best Microsoft Surface deals going right now on our favorite online retailers, reaching up to a massive $330 off.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 — $614 ($285 off)

The Surface Pro 6 was our former pick as the best Windows tablet. It runs a full version of Windows 10 Home, giving users desktop-grade performance such as access to any type of specialized software. Its functionalities go beyond what a regular tablet does, especially when used with accessories like the Type Cover, Surface Arc mouse, or the Surface Pen (all sold separately). It truly makes a capable laptop replacement.

When it comes to performance, this Surface 2-in-1 is a real beast. It’s powered by an eighth-generation Intel Core i5 processor for quick launching of apps and fluid switching between open tasks, along with 8GB of RAM for an additional boost for multitasking. Its battery also makes it convenient to use. Thorough testing from our reviewer concluded that it’s on par with the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro. This means you can use it for a whole day of work and it will still have enough charge left for casual use.

The Surface Pro ‘s 12.3-inch screen has one of the best pixel resolutions and is comparable with premium brands like Apple MacBook, Lenovo ThinkPad, and Dell XPS. You’ll also appreciate its audio capacity. Built into the device are dual front-facing speakers that can fill a room with music and deliver movie sounds with superb clarity.

Light enough for on-the-go operation and powerful enough to handle your everyday computing, the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is without a doubt a great 2-in-1. You can order the Intel Core i5 variant with 128GB storage now on Amazon for a sale price of $614 — a neat savings of $285. An additional $60 can also be slashed off instantly when you are approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa.

BUY NOW

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 – up to $330 off

The Surface Pro 7 is one of the latest devices that Microsoft launched last year. This model carries everything good about the Pro 6 combined with some subtle enhancements, making it our choice as the current best Windows tablet and the best 2-in-1. It also runs a full version of Windows 10 and features convenient compatibility with Surface accessories (like the Type Cover and Surface Pen) for hardcore versatility.

One of its upgrades over the Pro 6 includes the new tenth-generation Intel Core processors (varies per configuration). This chipset promises improved graphics and swift launching and processing of applications as well as lag-free multitasking. Multi-core performance is beefed up by over 20%, resulting in buttery smooth operation for JavaScript apps, basic web content, and more. Microsoft also swapped out the mini-DisplayPort for the versatile USB-C which can handle power delivery, video output, and data transfer. Its battery life is estimated to power you through a full day of mixed usage before needing a recharge.

This Surface tablet computer boasts a stunning 3:2 PixelSense touchscreen which has the same pixel density as the latest iPad Pro. From surfing the web and writing documents to browsing photos and watching videos, it’s a gorgeous display to consume media on. It even looks so much better than standard laptops with 1080p. To make the entertainment experience even better, Microsoft gave it 1.6-watt stereo speakers that produce loud and crisp audio.

Anyone in the market for the best 2-in-1 doesn’t need to look any further than the Microsoft Surface Pro 7. The good news is that you don’t have to pay the full price as we’ve sniffed out some discounts and bundle deals from Amazon and Best Buy.

Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD — $700 ($199 off)

BUY NOW

Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD + Type Cover — $799 ($230 off)

BUY NOW

Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD + Type Cover — $999 ($330 off)

BUY NOW

Microsoft Surface Go — up to $135 off

If your budget can stretch for the premium price tags of the Surface Pro 6 or Pro 7, then check out the Surface Go instead. While its Intel Pentium 4415Y processor is not as snappy as the pricier models, it can certainly handle conventional applications like Microsoft Word and Photoshop Express just fine. It also runs a full version of Windows 10 in S mode which enables seamless usage of Microsoft Office apps.

Measuring 10 inches and weighing just a little over a pound, the Surface Go is the smallest and lightest Surface to date. Thick bezels surround a stunning screen that uses a PixelSense technology. Its 1,900 x 1,200-pixel resolution is nothing to write home about, but it’s high enough to display visuals with sharp details and accurate colors.

Microsoft Surface Go — $498 ($51 off)

BUY NOW

Microsoft Surface Go with Type Cover Bundle — $585 ($135 off)

BUY NOW

Looking for more savings other than these Surface deals? Head over to our curated deals page for more exciting discounts on tech products.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations