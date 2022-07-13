This is my favorite Prime Day deal (and it’s free)

Prime Day is upon us, which means two straight days of deals avalanches. There are fantastic Prime Day deals on everything from laptops to 4K TVs to kitchen appliances. But not every deal is on a physical product. My favorite Prime Day deal is this incredible offer from Audible. Right now you can get three free months of the audiobook streaming service absolutely free. That includes one free book per month. Three free audiobooks for absolutely nothing! Take advantage of this deal while Prime Day is still around.

Get Free Membership

Get 3 months of Audible Premium for free

What is Audible? It’s an audiobook streaming service from Amazon. Subscribers get one free book every month and access to a library of thousands of others. It’s one of the best ways to buy and listen to audiobooks. If you’re an avid reader, you need to get an Audible subscription. If you’ve been on the fence about signing up, Prime Day is the perfect opportunity. In fact, you’re being rewarded for waiting with three free months and three free books.

I love this deal because I’m obsessed with books. I love reading physical books, my shelves are overflowing with them, but audiobooks have a special place in my heart too. When I need to use my hands, or I’m just too busy to sit down for an extended reading session, I can put an audiobook on and catch up on a book while I work. Audiobooks have a way of pulling you in that’s different than reading a physical book. Audible uses some fantastic voice actors, often celebrities or the actual authors of the book.

Audible has a lot of other perks. They now over their own form of original programming — audiobook style of course. They have podcasts and audiobooks that can only be listened to on Audible. So if you listen to your one free book for the month and need more content, you have plenty of stories to catch up on every month. One credit per month should get you pretty far though, depending on what kind of books you’re reading. If you’re catching up on a massive fantasy epic, one credit per month should cover it. If you’re more interested in page-turning best-sellers, you may have to find ways to get some more free books on Audible.

Three free months of Audible is my favorite Prime Day deal so far. If you’ve ever considered signing up, this is by far the best chance for you to do it.

Get Free Membership

Editors' Recommendations