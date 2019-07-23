Deals

Amazon drops deals on Nest, Honeywell, and Emerson smart thermostats for summer

Jufer Cooper
By

The summer season has our air conditioning devices working overtime to keep us cool. A great way to manage them is by using smart thermostats. A smart thermostat monitors temperature changes by programming schedule in order to keep the temperature at your desired level.

If you’re looking for a smart thermostat to beat the heat while saving enerfy in the summer, Amazon is currently dropping the price of several Alexa-enabled smart thermostats by up to 33% so this may well be the chance you’ve been waiting for. Check it out here as we listed them for you.

NEST T3007ES LEARNING THERMOSTAT (THIRD GENERATION) – 14% OFF

With a thinner design, the third generation of the Nest T3007ES Smart Thermostat is sleeker than ever. It has a bigger and sharper display that shows the time, temperature, and weather. Using a motion sensor, the screen lights up when the device locates you across the room.

The T3007ES Smart Thermostat highlights an auto-scheduling function as it learns the temperatures you want and the times when you want them, and it programs itself accordingly in about a week. The Early-On Nest feature determines how your home warms up and monitors the weather to give you your desired temperature right when you need it.

The device is normally a bit pricey for a thermostat but you can get it today on Amazon at a significant discount. The Nest Learning Thermostat now only costs $213 instead of $249, letting you save $36.

EMERSON SENSI WI-FI SMART THERMOSTAT, DIY VERSION – 28% OFF

Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Thermostat

To serve your Smart Home needs, the Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat is a great option. You can install it easily as its mobile app provides step-by-step instructions and video tutorials. It is compatible with most existing wiring in your home so you can connect it without hiring an electrician.

The Emerson Sensi uses location-based temperature controls with geofencing technology to create a custom cooling schedule. You can control it from anywhere using your phone or tablet. With a $36 discount, you can get it now for only $94, down from its original price of $130.

HONEYWELL RTH9585WF1004 HOME WI-FI SMART COLOR THERMOSTAT – 33% OFF

honeywell smart color thermostat rth9585wf1004 4
Erika Rawes/Digital Trends

The Honeywell Smart Thermostat boasts a vibrantly colored touchscreen display that can be customized to display any of a number of different available themes. The main screen displays the local weather including indoor and outdoor humidity levels.

Though this device lacks features like geofencing and a motion sensor, it has intelligent alert reminders including air filter change, humidifier pad replacement, high/low-temperature warnings, and status of internet connection. Normally priced at $199, it is currently discounted by $66, letting you take it home today for only $133.

Looking for more stuff? Check out other deals on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

