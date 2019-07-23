Share

The summer season has our air conditioning devices working overtime to keep us cool. A great way to manage them is by using smart thermostats. A smart thermostat monitors temperature changes by programming schedule in order to keep the temperature at your desired level.

If you’re looking for a smart thermostat to beat the heat while saving enerfy in the summer, Amazon is currently dropping the price of several Alexa-enabled smart thermostats by up to 33% so this may well be the chance you’ve been waiting for. Check it out here as we listed them for you.

NEST T3007ES LEARNING THERMOSTAT (THIRD GENERATION) – 14% OFF

With a thinner design, the third generation of the Nest T3007ES Smart Thermostat is sleeker than ever. It has a bigger and sharper display that shows the time, temperature, and weather. Using a motion sensor, the screen lights up when the device locates you across the room.

The T3007ES Smart Thermostat highlights an auto-scheduling function as it learns the temperatures you want and the times when you want them, and it programs itself accordingly in about a week. The Early-On Nest feature determines how your home warms up and monitors the weather to give you your desired temperature right when you need it.

The device is normally a bit pricey for a thermostat but you can get it today on Amazon at a significant discount. The Nest Learning Thermostat now only costs $213 instead of $249, letting you save $36.

EMERSON SENSI WI-FI SMART THERMOSTAT, DIY VERSION – 28% OFF

To serve your Smart Home needs, the Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat is a great option. You can install it easily as its mobile app provides step-by-step instructions and video tutorials. It is compatible with most existing wiring in your home so you can connect it without hiring an electrician.

The Emerson Sensi uses location-based temperature controls with geofencing technology to create a custom cooling schedule. You can control it from anywhere using your phone or tablet. With a $36 discount, you can get it now for only $94, down from its original price of $130.

HONEYWELL RTH9585WF1004 HOME WI-FI SMART COLOR THERMOSTAT – 33% OFF

The Honeywell Smart Thermostat boasts a vibrantly colored touchscreen display that can be customized to display any of a number of different available themes. The main screen displays the local weather including indoor and outdoor humidity levels.

Though this device lacks features like geofencing and a motion sensor, it has intelligent alert reminders including air filter change, humidifier pad replacement, high/low-temperature warnings, and status of internet connection. Normally priced at $199, it is currently discounted by $66, letting you take it home today for only $133.

