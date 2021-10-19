Shoppers look forward to Black Friday deals every year, as the potential for savings is immense with retailers offering discounts on a wide variety of products. However, the good news is that you don’t have to wait until the annual shopping holiday to take advantage of low prices, as there are some Amazon Black Friday deals that are currently available, with more going online almost every day.

Whether you’re on the hunt for a cooking tool for the kitchen, a smartwatch for your wrist, a 4K TV for your living room, or anything in between, you shouldn’t miss Amazon’s early Black Friday deals. Here are some of the newest additions to the sale — check back with us regularly as we sniff out even more deals for you to shop.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack — $83, was $99

Keep your iPhone charged up with the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, which attaches magnetically to the back of your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 for safe and reliable wireless charging. While it’s working, it won’t cause interference with credit cards and key fobs. Amazon is selling the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack for just $83, after a $16 discount to its original price of $99.

Instant Pot Duo Plus — $90, was $120

Black Friday Instant Pot deals are in high demand, with products like the Instant Pot Duo Plus that will greatly expand your kitchen’s capabilities. The 9-in-1 appliance can function as a pressure cooker, a slow cooker, a yogurt maker, a steamer, and more. The 6-quart version of the Instant Pot Duo Plus is available on Amazon for just $90, down $30 from its original price of $120.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ — $100, was $150

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are wireless earbuds that offer up to 11 hours of usage on a single charge, plus another 11 hours from the wireless charging case. They work with both Android and iOS devices, and you can adjust how much environmental noise you can hear while wearing them. Amazon has slashed the price of the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ by $50, lowering their price to $100 from their original price of $150.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm, Bluetooth) — $220, was $250

It’s a great time to invest in wearable devices with Black Friday smartwatch deals, such as Amazon’s offer for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. The Wear OS 3-powered smartwatch comes with a digital bezel to navigate through the apps and menus, in addition to comprehensive fitness and health-tracking features. The 40mm, Bluetooth version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is discounted by $30, lowering its price on Amazon to $220 from $250.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones — $248, was $350

If you’re overwhelmed with the options from Black Friday headphone deals, you might want to focus on the Sony WH-1000XM4. The wireless headphones offer excellent sound quality, call quality, and noise canceling, with a battery life that can last up to 30 hours on a single charge. You can purchase the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones from Amazon with a $102 discount that lowers their price to $248 from their original price of $350.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (128GB) — $520, was $650

For shoppers who are planning to take advantage of Black Friday tablet deals, consider Amazon’s discount for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7. The Android-powered tablet, which features an 11-inch screen and 6GB of RAM, may be transformed into a PC through DeX mode and the optional keyboard. The 128GB version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is available for $520 on Amazon, for a $130 reduction from its original price of $650.

55-inch Sony X80J 4K TV — $698, was $800

Amazon’s discount for the 55-inch Sony X80J 4K TV is already one of this year’s best Black Friday TV deals. The TV is powered by Sony’s 4K HDR Processor X1 for a smooth picture and rich colors, and by Google TV for access to a virtually unlimited library of content. You can get the 55-inch Sony X80J 4K TV for $698 from Amazon, after a $102 discount to its original price of $800.

