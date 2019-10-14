The new Apple iPad is lowest price its ever been during Columbus Day sale

If you are looking for ways to save on the new Apple iPad, you are in luck. Walmart and Amazon are dropping the recently released iPad to its best price for Columbus Day. Discounts on the latest Apple products are highly sought after, and even these $10 price cuts will attract buyers. Act fast to get the new iPad for less.

Usually $329, the 10.2-inch Apple iPad Wi-Fi tablet with 32GB storage is down to $319 on Walmart today. You can even pay for it in convenient monthly payments of $32 with an Affirm loan. A similar discount on Amazon drops the new iPad to $320 with an option to get another $50 off when you apply for an Amazon Rewards Visa card. Hurry and place your order now while these deals are live.

When we reviewed the seventh-generation Apple iPad, we found that it is one of the top options for buyers on a budget. This newly released tablet quickly made it to the top of its class thanks to the new iPadOS. This well-designed operating system can transform the iPad into an affordable entry-level 2-in-1.

The iPadOS offers several improvements to the Apple iPad. This update brings the ability to use multiple apps in the Slide Over menu. It also enhances the Split View, allowing users to have multiple windows of the same app open. Another welcome feature is the desktop-grade Safari. These features integrated well into our workflow, which relies on WordPress. We were actually able to write the review for the new iPad using the new iPad, so we can vouch for this tablet’s ability to stand in for your laptop.

With a bigger 10.2-inch screen, the latest iPad offers more space for multitasking. Apple also updated it to be compatible with the Smart Keyboard. But we recommend a third-party keyboard if you want a more comfortable portable workstation.

If you are on the market for a reasonably priced tablet that you can use for productivity tasks and entertainment, the seventh-generation Apple iPad is one of your best options. This tablet is durable and will receive support from Apple for many years. And with these iPad deals from Walmart and Amazon, you can take home this iPadOS device for $10 below its normal $329. Order yours now from these retail stores to save on the newest tablet from Apple.

