Kickstart your weight loss journey with a Ninja Air Fryer — now $40 off

The Ninja Air Fryer is only $100 right now at Target and it’s the ideal gift idea for Father’s Day if your dad loves to cook and prefers to keep things a little healthier than average. It’s one of the most popular air fryers in the world for good reason — it’s a great addition to any kitchen.

The Ninja Air Fryer works differently from conventional fryers. It uses hot air circulation to make food crispy and golden without having to worry about fat or excess grease at any point. It’s a neat piece of technology with a smart processor that gives a wide temperature range via its fan so you can adjust the speeds to exactly what you need, depending on what you’re cooking.

With the Ninja Air Fryer, you can easily crisp and cook foods like French fries with little to no oil, but you can also bake, roast, reheat, and even hydrate foods via the Air Fryer. Even better, it’s all guilt-free because it’s not fried in the traditional method that involves a great deal of oil or fat. The food tastes better and your health is better for it, too. It means you can eat French fries a little more often than usual without worrying too much! Controls are simple so it will take only a few seconds to come to grips with.

This 4-quart air fryer is a great gift for everyone but we reckon Dad will love it all the more if it means he can combine his love of cooking and technology all in one. It’s the ideal gadget to experiment with as you discover the best foods to use with it. The general consensus is that every kind of food is better in a Ninja Air Fryer, from fries to reheating pizza from the night before. Chicken wings are great, too, thanks to them being super crispy without a hint of grease to them.

Right now, you can buy the Ninja Air Fryer for only $100 at Target. That’s $40 off the usual price of $140, making it the ideal time to see how air frying can change you or your dad’s life. You’ll be converted in no time.

