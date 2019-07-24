Share

Summer is here but you can still savor the foods you love without worrying about ruining the figure you worked hard for. An air fryer uses specialized hot air and heating technology to fry your favorite foods with little to no oil. The result is fried foods made to perfection with more than 70% less fat than common frying methods. This is a perfect moment to get one as Amazon gives huge discounts of up to 44% on Philips air fryers. We sorted them here so you can check it out.

PHILIPS HD9220/26 STARFISH TECHNOLOGY AIRFRYER, BLACK – 44% OFF

For a one-stop solution to all of your meals, the Philips Starfish Technology Airfryer is suitable for you. You can do frying, baking, broiling, and even roasting much healthier than ever before. It has a large 28-ounce frying basket for more cooking capacity.

This air fryer uses Starfish technology that exposes all food to constant, circulating heat allowing you to cook your fancied dishes with less oil. No turning is needed as powerful direct heat from above instantly crisps the food for tastier results while removing excess fat.

The Philips HD9220/26 produces less smell and splatter making it easy to clean and efficient for everyday use. Order it now from Amazon for only $140 from its normal price of $249 and you will also get the Philips Airfryer cookbook with 150 recipes on top of the $109 discount.

PHILIPS HD9630/98 TWIN TURBOSTAR TECHNOLOGY XXL AIRFRYER WITH FAT REDUCER, ANALOG INTERFACE, BLACK – 40% OFF

If you are looking for a bigger fryer for roasting a whole chicken, the Philips HD9630/98 Twin TurboStar Technology XXL Airfryer will work for you. It has a 3-pound capacity and an analog interface for adjusting the timer and temperature. This air fryer doesn’t require pre-heating as it gets hot instantly and ready for cooking in seconds.

The Philips HD9630/98 features a Quick Clean basket with removable non-stick mesh for quick and easy cleaning. The detachable non-stick coated drawer and food container are also dishwasher safe.

You can now create healthy homemade meals for your family. From quick healthy snacks to full family feast, the Philips Twin TurboStar Technology XXL Airfryer got you covered. Usually priced at $300, you can get it now at Amazon for only $180 and save as much as $120.

PHILIPS HD9650/96 TWIN TURBOSTAR TECHNOLOGY XXL AIRFRYER WITH FAT REDUCER, DIGITAL INTERFACE, BLACK – 29% OFF

With an all-new digital display, the Philips HD9650/96 XXL Airfryer is an upgrade from its previous analog version. It now has five one-touch programs that offer full control throughout the cooking process.

This air fryer still uses the same effective Twin TurboStar Technology as it creates a fast, tornado-like hot airflow that allows you to fry foods evenly. It also has a fat reducing feature that extracts and removes excess fat then traps them at the bottom so you can pour them out easily once cooking is done.

The Philips Airfryer XXL is once the largest air fryer in the Philips collection and can handle up to six portions worth of food. Grab this now for only $250 instead of $350. That’s a $100 savings you should probably not miss.

