Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Walmart has Super Bowl soundbar deals as cheap as $50 today

Aaron Mamiit
By

Super Bowl LVI is coming up, and along with the sights of the big game, you’re going to want to enjoy the sounds, especially the halftime show that will feature Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Dr. Dre. If you’re watching from your living room, upgrading your home theater setup with 4K TV deals may not be enough — you should invest in soundbar deals as well.

If you don’t know where to start your search for a reliable but affordable soundbar, you should check out these offers from Walmart for the Philips B5105 2.0 channel soundbar and the Bomaker 2.1 channel soundbar. It’s unclear how long the discounts will last though, so if you see a deal that you like, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as possible.

Philips B5105 2.0 Channel Soundbar — $50, was $80

The Philips B5105 2.0 channel soundbar in the living room.

The best soundbars will make you feel like you’re at SoFi Stadium watching Super Bowl LVI, and the Philips B5105 2.0 channel soundbar will provide you with that immersive experience. It offers three preset modes for making voices, music, and movies more distinct, and you can also stream playlists from your mobile devices through Bluetooth. The soundbar can also connect to your TV through HDMI ARC, so you can control its volume using your TV’s remote. You can purchase the Philips B5105 2.0 channel soundbar from Walmart for just $50, after a $30 discount to its original price of $80.

Bomaker 2.1 Channel Soundbar — $71, was $180

The Bomaker 2.1 channel soundbar installed in a home theater setup.

The Bomaker 2.1 channel soundbar comes with a 4-inch wired subwoofer, as you can learn from Digital Trends’ guide on how to buy a soundbar, in addition to four full-range drivers and five equalizer modes that will let you tune the audio to how you like it when you’re watching Super Bowl LVI. The soundbar offers multiple input options, and it features a detachable design that can split into two pieces if that fits better with your home theater setup. Walmart is selling the Bomaker 2.1 channel soundbar for just $71, less than half its original price of $180 after a $109 discount.

More soundbar deals

The Philips B5105 2.0 channel soundbar and the Bomaker 2.1 channel soundbar may be purchased for slashed prices from Walmart, but they’re not your only options. If you want to take a look at more choices, we’ve rounded up some of the best soundbar deals that you can take advantage of right now from different retailers.

Polk Audio MagniFi Mini Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer

$299
Don't let its size fool you — the MagniFi Mini is on par with some of the best, full-sized soundbars on the market in the audio department, creating a soundstage that fills the entire room. more
Buy at Amazon

LG 2.1 Channel 160W Soundbar

$130 $177
Enjoy cinematic sound at an affordable price with this LG 2.1-channel soundbar, complete with wireless subwoofer, to give anything you watch the auditory boom it deserves. more
Buy at Target

TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Channel Soundbar with Built-In Subwoofer – Fire TV Edition

$126 $150
Realize cinematic audio from your TV with this TCL soundbar. It's integrated with a Fire TV 4K media player, offering a complete streaming experience. more
Buy at Amazon

ZVOX AccuVoice AV100 Dialogue Clarifying Sound Bar

$100 $170
Perfect for people who have a hard time hearing what actors are saying, this soundbar has six levels of dialogue enhancement that will bring all of those voices to the forefront. more
Buy at Amazon

Bose TV Speaker Soundbar

$249
If you need a soundbar system to augment your movie nights on the TV, you can't go wrong with the Bose TV Speaker soundbar from one of the world's leading sound designers. more
Buy at Amazon

JBL 5.1 Soundbar with Built-In Virtual Surround (Renewed)

$350 $600
Save on this renewed JBL 5.1 soundbar with a massive 10-inch subwoofer. Tested and certified by Amazon-qualified suppliers. more
Buy at Amazon
