Walmart has Super Bowl soundbar deals as cheap as $50 today

Super Bowl LVI is coming up, and along with the sights of the big game, you’re going to want to enjoy the sounds, especially the halftime show that will feature Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Dr. Dre. If you’re watching from your living room, upgrading your home theater setup with 4K TV deals may not be enough — you should invest in soundbar deals as well.

If you don’t know where to start your search for a reliable but affordable soundbar, you should check out these offers from Walmart for the Philips B5105 2.0 channel soundbar and the Bomaker 2.1 channel soundbar. It’s unclear how long the discounts will last though, so if you see a deal that you like, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as possible.

Philips B5105 2.0 Channel Soundbar — $50, was $80

The best soundbars will make you feel like you’re at SoFi Stadium watching Super Bowl LVI, and the Philips B5105 2.0 channel soundbar will provide you with that immersive experience. It offers three preset modes for making voices, music, and movies more distinct, and you can also stream playlists from your mobile devices through Bluetooth. The soundbar can also connect to your TV through HDMI ARC, so you can control its volume using your TV’s remote. You can purchase the Philips B5105 2.0 channel soundbar from Walmart for just $50, after a $30 discount to its original price of $80.

Bomaker 2.1 Channel Soundbar — $71, was $180

The Bomaker 2.1 channel soundbar comes with a 4-inch wired subwoofer, as you can learn from Digital Trends’ guide on how to buy a soundbar, in addition to four full-range drivers and five equalizer modes that will let you tune the audio to how you like it when you’re watching Super Bowl LVI. The soundbar offers multiple input options, and it features a detachable design that can split into two pieces if that fits better with your home theater setup. Walmart is selling the Bomaker 2.1 channel soundbar for just $71, less than half its original price of $180 after a $109 discount.

The Philips B5105 2.0 channel soundbar and the Bomaker 2.1 channel soundbar may be purchased for slashed prices from Walmart, but they’re not your only options. If you want to take a look at more choices, we’ve rounded up some of the best soundbar deals that you can take advantage of right now from different retailers.

