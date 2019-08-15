Deals

Amazon slashes the price of Plantronics Backbeat Pro 2 by 33%

Kaitlyn Gilles
By
With so many choices of headphones available, picking the right type could get your head spinning. Although Plantronics may not be as popular as Bose, Sennheiser, or Audio-Technica, the Backbeat Pro 2 is an impressive pair of noise-canceling headphones that not only packs a lot of sound but also a serious battery life. If its usual $200 price is too much, then you’ll be thrilled as Amazon has slashed its price by 33%. This is your chance to drown out the rest of the world for just $134.

The Backbeat Pro 2 sports a subtle and laid-back design. Its combination of neutral colors should be able to blend in with any style and shouldn’t appear out of place for that matter. These headphones are lined with leatherette while its soft plush vinyl finish on both the headband and the ear cups make it comfortable enough for long listening sessions.

Determining which ear cup goes on which ear is easy. You’ll find your playback controls, NFC tag, along with the toggle to switch from ANC (Active Noise-Cancelling) to open listening on the left ear cup. Tapping on the right ear cup, on the other hand, will trigger the built-in mics and enable you to make or take calls. Bluetooth pairing is also accessible on the right including a provision for a 3.5mm audio jack should you opt for a wired configuration.

Equipped with Bluetooth 4.0 technology, Plantronics’ Backbeat Pro 2 allows you to stream audio up to 100 meters away from your compatible device. You’d also be able to connect two devices at the same time to facilitate a seamless transition between playlists. With smart sensors, you can count on your headphones to automatically pause your music when you take them off and resume play as you pop them on.

Now for the main feat, the Backbeat Pro 2’s audio performance is rich and immersive enough for those who typically go for classic rock, house, or hip-hop but could be a bit underwhelming for those looking for a pumping bass. Its stellar battery life surely won’t let you down as it can give you over 24 hours of portable playtime depending on use. The Plantronics Backbeat Pro 2 is a solid pair of over-ear headphones that scores an 8 out of 10 in our hands-on review and Amazon sure gives you a bang for your buck with $65 in savings.

