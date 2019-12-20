Amazon drops last-minute deals on Powerbeats wireless headphones, up to 55% off

Nothing motivates someone through a rigorous workout better than music. Jamming out to a fast-moving playlist while exercising not only relieves you of boredom, but it also increases your stamina and puts you in a better mood. If you’re still hustling for last-minute gifts for your gym buddies or the fitness junkies in your life, wireless in-ear headphones are a no-fail option. Amazon still has the fitness-focused Powerbeats3 and Powerbeats Pro on sale, letting you in on up to a cool 55% discount. The giant retailer guarantees quick delivery so you can wrap them up just in time for the holidays.

Powerbeats3 – $80 ($120 off)

The Powerbeats3 are truly designed for tough training sessions. Powered by dual-driver acoustics complete with an ergonomic design, they assure you of a clear and authentic sound with a wide, dynamic range. This model comes with multiple ear tips as well for a personalized and comfortable fit, plus flexible, secure-fit earhooks for stability despite intense workouts. Sweat- and water-resistant, they are also durable enough to withstand sweat, rain, and spills.

Inside the Powerbeats3 is the Apple W1 chip, which enables energy-efficient use. Their battery life is estimated to deliver up to 12 hours of playback time on a single charge, so you can keep grooving even when you’re out of the gym. A Fast Fuel feature has also been tossed in, which can generate enough power for the usual one-hour workout after a quick five-minute charge.

Taking calls with the Powerbeats3 is not a problem. It has a built-in mic as well as in-ear controls for playing music, adjusting the volume, and activating Siri. Don’t miss the chance to score this pair for only $80 on Amazon, a whopping 55% less than the standard $200 price tag.

Powerbeats Pro – $200 ($50 off)

For true wireless convenience, the Powerbeats Pro are the way to go. With this model, there’s no tangled cable to hold you back during your workout. The earhooks are adjustable for a secure fit and can be customized with multiple eartip options, so no matter how hard you go, they remain comfortable and won’t fall off. An IPX4 rating also means they are protected against sweat and splashes.

The Powerbeats Pro use the Apple H1 headphone chip for Siri activation and Class 1 Bluetooth technology for extended range and fewer dropouts. Each earbud pairs with your device independently for better connectivity and freedom of use. Superb audio quality is guaranteed, including a punchier bass as well as impressive instrumental separation, detail, and dynamics. Vocal clarity for calls is also supported, thanks to the speech-detecting accelerometer and multiple microphones that target your voice and filter out external noise.

Whether you want to play both sides or just one at a time, the Powerbeats Pro allow you to do so. Each pair offers up to 9 hours of listening time so you can keep your music going all day and when you hit the gym. A charging case is included as well, giving you up to 24 hours of combined playback when you’re on the go. Similar to the Powerbeats3, this pair also has a Fast Fuel feature that provides an extra 1.5 hours of juice after a quick five-minute charge.

These true wireless earbuds are available on Amazon for only $200 instead of the usual $250. Order today and expect them to arrive at your doorstep before Christmas.

