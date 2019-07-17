Share

Amazon Prime Day 2019 may be officially over, but Amazon’s deal-making engine doesn’t stop. AmazonBasics, Amazon’s house brand for commodity electronics and accessories, may have missed the memo about Prime Day’s end, because there are still two pages of AmazonBasics deals with discounts up to 59% on cables, batteries, lightbulbs, headsets, drive cases, mice, and other tech goodies.

We’ve gathered a selection of the best deals of AmazonBasics accessories and supplies. Whether you’re stocking up on batteries or lightbulbs, need some extra cables, or looking for an inexpensive camera tripod or gaming headset to take on vacation, these five deals can help you save up to $13. If we didn’t pick deals that interest you, take a look at the full selection of AmazonBasics goods on sale.

AmazonBasics AA 1.5 Volt Performance Alkaline Batteries – Pack of 100 — $2 off



Who doesn’t need a stash of AA batteries? The best deal on AmazonBasics AA 1.5 Volt Performance Alkaline Batteries is for a pack of 100. AmazonBasics batteries have anti-corrosion components and a new zinc composition for 10-year anti-leakage shelf life. Amazon says these batteries are appropriate for both high and low drain devices.

Ordinarily $24, the AmazonBasics AA 1.5 Volt Performance Alkaline Batteries 100-pack is just $22 while they’re still on sale. There are other quantities available, but this is the best deal.

AmazonBasics USB Pro Gaming Headset with Microphone for PC, Red — $9 off



Save $9 on the AmazonBasics USB Pro Gaming Headset with Microphone for PC, in red only. This lightweight, mid-level headset has a 2-meter cable with inline volume control and mute button. The headset comes with a carrying pouch for convenient storage when you take it on trips.

Normally priced at $39, the AmazonBasics USB Pro Gaming Headset with Microphone for PC, is just $30 in red on AmazonBasics while this sale lasts. If you want a backup or travel gaming headset, this is a good opportunity to save money.

AmazonBasics Lightweight Camera Mount Tripod Stand With Bag, 4-pack – $13 off



The most surprising element of the deal on this AmazonBasics Lightweight Camera Mount Tripod Stand is that it’s for a four-pack. The lightweight aluminum tripod weighs in just over one pound including the carrying bag. The tripod’s three-section legs adjust easily to 16.5-inches to 50-inches high. The three-way head tilts and swivels and a quick-release plate lets you remove or replace our camera, phone, telescope, or whatever you mount quickly.

Instead of the usual $50 price, the four-pack of AmazonBasics Lightweight Camera Mount Tripod Stands is $37 during this sale. It’s not suitable for heavyweight cameras, but that’s why it’s available at an appealing commodity price. Put one in each car or truck, keep one at work and another at home, so you’re always prepared.

AmazonBasics Wireless Bluetooth Fitness Headphones Earbuds with Microphone – $11 off



If you drop earbuds in coffee as often as we do, an extra set or two of these AmazonBasics Wireless Bluetooth earbuds could help you continue talking on the phone or video calls. The earbuds have 8mm dynamic stereo drivers to improve bass and a frequency response range of 20 to 20,000 Hz. The in-line HD microphone has noise cancellation tech and buttons for Bluetooth pairing to turn the headphones on and off, and to control volume. Battery life per charge is rated up to 10 hours.

Usually $27, the AmazonBasics Wireless Bluetooth Fitness Headphones Earbuds with Microphone is $16 during the sale, in green only. If you’re looking for a backup set of earbuds or an extra set for travel, this is a chance to buy a decent pair at an attractive price.

AmazonBasics 40W 4-Port Multi USB Wall Charger — $5 off



Helpful at home, but especially when you stay in hotels or visit family or friends, multi-port USB chargers are a tech staple. This AmazonBasics 40W 4-Port Multi USB Wall Charger is a good compromise between the number of ports, size, and available charging power. The ports provide up to 8 amps each. Please note this charger doesn’t support Quick Charge protocols — you can use it with Quick Charge-capable phones, for example, but they charge at the regular rate.

Normally priced at $20, the AmazonBasics 40W 4-Port Multi USB Wall Charger is just $15 during this post-Prime Day Sale. If you could use charging convenience at home or on the road, pick up a couple of these useful devices.

