Prime Day may be over, but these 12 fantastic Walmart deals live on

Walmart Prime Day deals are hanging on even now that Amazon Prime Day deals are over. There are some truly amazing Walmart deals going on right now so to help you narrow things down, we thought we’d take a look at 12 particularly fantastic offers. Covering all kinds of great devices such as Instant Pots, AirPods, monitors, Fitbits, and much more, there’s sure to be something here that you’ll adore.

Roku Express 4K+ Streaming Player — $29, was $39

For one of the simplest ways to stream, look no further than the Roku Express 4K+ Streaming Player. Plug it into your TV and you can enjoy access to pretty much every streaming service imaginable like Netflix, HBO Max, YouTube, Disney+, and much more. With support for voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri, you won’t have to worry about digging out the remote either with the ability to talk to Roku to search across channels and find great new shows or even adjust your TV. It’s a great way of making your TV feel fresh and new again for less.

Instant Pot Viva — $59, was $99

Instant Pots are awesome. That’s why we’ve marveled at the best Instant Pots. This Instant Pot Viva offers nine different functions including a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, sautéing tool, along with sous vide and sterilizer. The pressure cooker aims to cook up to 70% faster than traditional methods while still tasting amazing, with the other features giving you plenty of options. With a 6-quart capacity, it’s ideal for catering for up to six people.

Apple TV 4K 32GB — $99, was $129

It’s unusual to see an Apple TV 4K discounted, and while this isn’t the latest model anymore, it’s still a fantastic deal. Hook it up to your TV and you can watch all kinds of content either rented or purchased from iTunes in glorious 4K. You can also browse through all your favorite streaming apps and even play games on the device if you want to. It also connects well to all your Apple devices so it’s a breeze to view photos and videos straight from your iPhone or iPad.

Lenovo 11.6-inch Celeron 4GB/32GB Chromebook — $149, was $219

The best Chromebooks are lightweight and highly portable, just like this Lenovo 11.6-inch Celeron Chromebook. It has an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory, and 32GB of eMMC storage which is just right at this price point and for using a lot via the cloud. Crucially, its 11.6-inch display is anti-glare and backlit, plus it offers a 10-hour battery life so it’s ideal for using all day long whatever the conditions.

Apple Watch Series 3 — $169, was $199

The Apple Watch Series 3 might be four years old now but it’s a dependable budget smartwatch nonetheless. With a built-in GPS and heart rate monitor, it can keep track of your steps and calorie intake while also checking that your heart is performing as expected. As well as that, it tracks numerous different workouts, plus you can take it in the pool thanks to its swim proofing. You can also use it for notifications, taking calls, and syncing your favorite playlists. That’s an impressive bunch of features at such a low price.

Apple AirPods Pro — $190, was $219

The Apple AirPods Pro are a fantastic pair of earbuds from Apple. They offer adaptive EQ which means music is automatically tuned to the shape of your ear providing a superior experience than elsewhere. Alongside that is Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound plus an effective Transparency mode which means you can switch back to listening to the outside world as and when needed. Sweat- and water-resistant, they’re super easy to set up too, and their wireless charging case offers more than 24 hours of battery life.

Acer 32-inch Curved Gaming Monitor — $210, was $250

The best gaming monitors enrich your experience with your favorite games and this Acer 32-inch Curved Gaming Monitor should do exactly that. Its screen offers full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution for superior clarity and more realistic images, with the curved display providing a comfortable wide field of view. With AMD Radeon FreeSync technology, you can enjoy smooth and flawless gameplay without any screen tearing providing you use it with an AMD graphics card, plus the 165Hz refresh rate reduces motion blur for all.

iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum — $224, was $250

The best Roomba RoboVac for those on a budget, the iRobot Roomba 614 is even cheaper right now. The robot vacuum has a 3-stage cleaning system with dual multi-surface brushes so it can cope with everything you throw at it, right down to its specially designed edge-sweeping brush for corners. Intelligent enough to navigate your home, it even spots when concentrated areas of dirt need some extra tough cleaning too.

Fitbit Sense — $250, was $330

In the battle of Fitbit Versa 3 vs. Fitbit Sense, the Fitbit Sense wins, and that’s even more so the case at this price. The watch does all the usual things you’d expect from a fitness device but it also has an EDA Scan app that detects electrodermal activity which may indicate how your body is responding to stress. A built-in skin temperature sensor also logs how that can affect you, plus its ECG app assesses your heart for any rhythm irregularities regularly. It’s a great way of keeping informed about your health at all times.

Gateway 14.1-inch FHD Ultra Slim Notebook — $299, was $499

If you’re looking for a budget laptop, this Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is a reliable bet. It has an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of memory, and 128GB of SSD storage. It’s a basic but ideal specification for working while on the move while still being able to enjoy the Windows 10 experience instead of ChromeOS. Additional features include a fingerprint scanner, webcam, and up to 8.5 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch Series 6 — $329, was $399

The Apple Watch Series 6 is the best Apple Watch yet. It has all the typical features you’d expect from an Apple Watch such as workout tracking, built-in GPS and a heart rate monitor but it goes much further. It also has an Always-On Retina display that’s 2.5 times brighter outdoors when your wrist is down, a fast S6 processor, an ECG app for checking your heart rhythm, plus fall detection. It’s great for listening to music or viewing notifications too.

Echelon Connect Sport Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike — $399, was $599

If you’re looking for an indoor exercise bike with plenty of support, look no further than the Echelon Connect Sport Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike. It features 32 manual resistance levels so it caters to every fitness level. Once you connect it to the relevant app, you can enjoy access to 100 on-demand cycling classes ranging in length and intensity so you get the gym experience at home whenever is convenient for you. It’s a great way of working out with fully padded ergonomic handlebars for added comfort.

