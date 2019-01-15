Save over $350 on the Refurbished iPad Mini 4 for a limited time

Digital Trends
Jacob Kienlen
When it comes to smartphones, there has always been a clear separation between Android and Apple. There are a lot of folks who swear that Apple products are the only way to go, while those with Samsung, LG, and Google Pixel phones find themselves in total disagreement,

Once you enter the world of tablets, however, that separation starts to lean in favor of Apple. Even if you find yourself hating anything Apple produces, the iPad is still probably the first thing that pops into your head when you think about tablets. So no matter what your smartphone preference is, you can appreciate this steep discount on the refurbished iPad Mini 4. With a $363 price cut from its retail value, you can pick one up for as low as $137.

The main selling point for an iPad is that it’s somewhere in between a smartphone and a laptop. You can use it for work, you can use it for play, or a wide variety of artistic ventures. With that larger mobile screen, its great for streaming video on the go or in your home. If all you’re looking for in a tablet is a larger screen size, the 9.7-inch screen on the traditional iPad and the 12.9-inch screen on the iPad Pro is probably what you’re going to look for. The iPad Mini 4 offers a smaller 7.9-inch screen, making it one of the most portable tablet options on the market right now. This particular also comes with 32GB of storage space for apps, pictures, and videos. It also has a 10-hour battery life, so you won’t need to be constantly charging it.

This refurbished iPad Mini 4 32GB tablet deal is rather tempting, even if you despise everything Apple stands for.  With a wide variety of games from the App Store and an easy-to-use interface, this iOS device is something you’ll likely find yourself using almost every day. So if you have any interest in owning an iPad, then this deep discount from iTech Deals makes it an excellent time to pick one up.

