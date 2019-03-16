Digital Trends
Deals

REI cuts prices on Osprey, Patagonia, and The North Face backpacks

Jacob Kienlen
By

There is a lot of outdoor gear out there, but much of it is dependant on the season. When you’re in the market for a jacket, sleeping bag, or tent, you’re probably factoring in whether or not it’s winter, spring, or summer. It’s great to have a thermal jacket from The North Face, sure, but it’s likely not something you’re going to need all year-round. Which is why a good backpack or duffel can be so valuable. Whether you’re hiking, camping, or traveling, you’re always going to need a decent bag to carry your things in. And with REI’s Outlet sale going on right now, it is a perfect time to pick one up for cheap.

The REI Outlet has a wide variety of products on sale from some of the best outdoor brands out there. The North Face, Patagonia, Osprey, and Marmot have various backpacks, jackets, pants, and gadgets at surprisingly reasonable prices. What’s more, this sale is offering an additional $20 off your purchase when you spend $100 or more on outlet sale items. We’ve highlighted some of the best discounts we could find on popular backpacks, but the savings extend to a wide range of items that are also worth browsing.

Osprey Backpack Sale

osprey exos eja backpacks backpacking white mountains new hampshire

The REI outlet has quite a few bags on sale from popular brands, but not all of those brands focus on backpacks. Osprey may not be as well known as Patagonia or The North Face, but since they really only make backpacks, duffels, and travel bags, they have some pretty great options. Many of the Osprey bags in this sale were made for more than just the occasional hike, they were meant for everyday use. With TSA-approved laptop sleeves and plenty of pockets to store your things, an Osprey backpack is a solid traveling companion.

Our picks:

  • Osprey Nebula 34 Travel Pack — $30 off
  • Osprey Nova 33 Travel Pack (Women’s) — $30 off
  • Osprey Ozone 35 Travel Pack — $33 off

Go to Sale

Patagonia Backpack Sale

patagonia packs gear sale

Patagonia is one of the biggest names in the industry when it comes to outdoor gear. They have a wide array of high-quality bags, jackets, pants, and even underwear in this sale, so there’s a lot to choose from. If all you want from this sale is a new bag to slap on your back, however, we’ve gathered some of the best deals REI has to offer. With prices under $60, you can get a really nice hiking pack for a surprisingly affordable price.

Our picks:

  • Patagonia Atom 18L Pack — $20 off
  • Patagonia Refugio 26L Pack (Women’s) — $22 off
  • Patagonia Chacabuco 30L Pack — $25 off

Go to Sale

The North Face Backpack Sale

The North Face Base Camp Duffel lifestyle

Whether you’re hiking, camping, snowboarding, or skiing, there’s likely a product from The North Face that can improve those activities. Though they are most well-known for winter jackets, they do actually have some pretty solid backpacks to choose from. Not all of them are available during the REI Outlet sale, but the discounts they do have are definitely worth a look.

Go to Sale

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for March 2019
Up Next

The best new music this week: Karen O with Danger Mouse, and more
bowflex spring sale save 1000 hvt
Deals

This Bowflex promo code will save you up to $1,000 on training equipment

The Bowflex HVT machine is designed to fit anyone's needs. Whether you're getting back into shape or you train every day, Bowflex's HVT, which stands for hybrid velocity training, combines both cardio and working out in one machine. Now you…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
best cheap laptop deals
Deals

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for March 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we've got you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Udemy online coding courses
Deals

Want to learn to code? Udemy drops online coding courses under $13

Whether you’re embarking on a new career or are just looking for a fun new hobby, here are six of the best online coding courses on Udemy to get you started. With options under $20, it's surprisingly affordable.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Dell XPS 15 9570 full
Computing

Save $500 on a 4K XPS 15 laptop and more with Microsoft’s Pi Day sales

In the market for a new laptop or desktop? Take advantage of Microsoft's Pi Day sale and net yourself some surprisingly grand savings this March 14, with discounts reaching as high as $800 in some cases.
Posted By Jon Martindale
amazon echo second generation deal smart speaker 1000x666
Smart Home

Amazon knocks down the price on the second-generation Echo smart speaker

Amazon just knocked down the price of the second-generation Echo smart speaker with Alexa by 25 percent. The Echo can answer questions, control smart home devices, fill a room with music with its Dolby speakers, and make hands-free calls.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Acer Swift 5 (2019) review
Computing

Limited-time Amazon deal knocks up to $200 off the thin, light Acer Swift 5

Looking for a new laptop? The online retailer Amazon is currently discounting the Acer Swift 5 and several other popular Acer products by up to $200, but only through the end of today, March 14.  
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Udemy March sale
Deals

Udemy sale: Learn coding, drawing, photography, and more for as little as $12

With over 100,000 courses, Udemy has the largest selection of online lessons in the world. You can study anything from coding and web development to design, and for the entire month of March, Udemy has discounted courses for as low as $13…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Samsung SSD Press Photo
Computing

Grab a terabyte of storage at a discount with Amazon’s Samsung T5 SSD deal

In need of a portable external storage device? You can get a terabyte of storage at a discount for a limited time. Amazon is offering a discount on Samsung's lightweight T5 SSD of nearly 30 percent off of its original price of $250.
Posted By Anita George
amazon prime book box echo dot kids edition promo
Smart Home

Sign up for Amazon’s Prime Book Box and get an Echo Dot Kids Edition for $1

Do your kids like books? Sign up for Amazon's Prime Book Box for kids through March 26 and you can get an Echo Dot Kids Edition for just $0.99. The Prime Book Box includes two to four books, delivered every one, two, or three months.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Apple MacBook Pro OLED with Touch Bar
Computing

Best Buy’s sale brings 13-inch 2017 MacBook Pro prices to as low as $1,000

Looking for a new MacBook? Retailer Best Buy is currently running a limited-time Apple shopping event, discounting several models of the 2017 MacBook Pro, with pricing starting as low as $1,000.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Lenovo Chromebook C330
Deals

Here are the best Chromebook deals available in March 2019

Whether you want a compact laptop to enjoy some entertainment on the go, or you need a no-nonsense machine for school or work, we've smoked out the best cheap Chromebook deals -- from full-sized laptops to 2-in-1 convertibles -- that won't…
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon kia ev charger sales program soul level 2 charging
Cars

Amazon and Kia team up to simplify EV home-charging station installs

Kia Motors announced a new program with Amazon for electric vehicles. Customers planning to purchase a new Kia EV or PHEV can check out recommended Level 2 240-volt home charging stations and arrange installation in their homes.
Posted By Bruce Brown
smartwatch deals Amazfit Bip
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for March 2019

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best nintendo switch controllers pro controller
Deals

Walmart drops a rare deal on the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

When it comes to gaming, you're really only as good as the equipment you use. Which is why a lot of folks choose to upgrade to the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller after buying the console.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen