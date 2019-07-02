Share

Interest in Amazon Prime Day 2019 is running high this summer, with the prospect that this year’s event will surpass previous years not just for Amazon, but also for all the other retailers looking to capitalize on the 48-hour blowout sales event July 15 and 16. A recent Amazon shopper survey conducted by a third party reports that of the 95% of U.S. adults who purchased something on Amazon in the past 12 months, 58% plan to shop during Prime Day 2019.

CouponFollow surveyed shoppers in late May. Of the 1,422 U.S. adult survey respondents, 1,349, or 95%, said “Yes” when asked if they’d purchased on Amazon during the previous 12 months. Among the surveyed Amazon shoppers, 71.3% reported they currently have an Amazon Prime membership, which is is required for consumers to shop during Prime Day events. That’s why an additional 3.7% of the group say they intend to sign up for a Prime membership on or before July 15, when Prime Day begins.

The CouponFollow survey report contains loads of information about how shoppers use Amazon as an integral factor in their shopping experiences, but we are most interested in what the survey determined about shoppers’ Prime Day 2019 plans. The percentages used below all refer to the 95% of survey respondents who shopped on Amazon.

While 58% of the consumers plan to shop Amazon on Prime Day, just over 51% shopped on previous Prime Days. Of those respondents who made purchases during earlier Prime Days, 53.9% termed the deals as “good” or “excellent.”

This year the categories of products that Amazon shoppers said they are most interested in buying are:

Electronics, computers, and office: 56.7%

Clothing, shoes, and accessories: 39.3%

Movies, music, and games: 28%

Books and audiobooks: 25.5%

Home, garden, and tools: 24.7%

Beauty and health: 24.6%

Pet supplies: 21.9%

Smart home: 21.1%

Toys, kids, and baby: 17.6%

Sports and outdoors: 14.4%

Restaurants, food, and grocery 9.9%

Automotive and industrial: 6.8%

CouponFollow also asked survey respondents about their spending plans for Prime Day. Among those who plan to shop and spend money during the event, here’s how much they plan to part with to take advantage of Prime Day deals:

$1 to $50: 15.1%

$51 to $100: 32.9%

$101 to $150: 20.0%

$151 to $250: 11.1%

More than $250: 8.0%

Amazon Prime members told CouponFollow the two most frequent Amazon services they used in the previous 12 months were Prime Shipping (68.4%) and Prime Video (52.0%). Prime Day wasn’t among the listed choices, but if the survey respondents are truly representative of U.S. Amazon shoppers, it appears that next year, they’ll list Prime Day deals as one of their top choices.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.