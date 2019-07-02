Digital Trends
Deals

Majority of Amazon customers plan to shop on Prime Day 2019, report says

Bruce Brown
By

Interest in Amazon Prime Day 2019 is running high this summer, with the prospect that this year’s event will surpass previous years not just for Amazon, but also for all the other retailers looking to capitalize on the 48-hour blowout sales event July 15 and 16. A recent Amazon shopper survey conducted by a third party reports that of the 95% of U.S. adults who purchased something on Amazon in the past 12 months, 58% plan to shop during Prime Day 2019.

CouponFollow surveyed shoppers in late May. Of the 1,422 U.S. adult survey respondents, 1,349, or 95%, said “Yes” when asked if they’d purchased on Amazon during the previous 12 months. Among the surveyed Amazon shoppers, 71.3% reported they currently have an Amazon Prime membership, which is is required for consumers to shop during Prime Day events. That’s why an additional 3.7% of the group say they intend to sign up for a Prime membership on or before July 15, when Prime Day begins.

The CouponFollow survey report contains loads of information about how shoppers use Amazon as an integral factor in their shopping experiences, but we are most interested in what the survey determined about shoppers’ Prime Day 2019 plans. The percentages used below all refer to the 95% of survey respondents who shopped on Amazon.

While 58% of the consumers plan to shop Amazon on Prime Day, just over 51% shopped on previous Prime Days. Of those respondents who made purchases during earlier Prime Days, 53.9% termed the deals as “good” or “excellent.”

This year the categories of products that Amazon shoppers said they are most interested in buying are:

  • Electronics, computers, and office: 56.7%
  • Clothing, shoes, and accessories: 39.3%
  • Movies, music, and games: 28%
  • Books and audiobooks: 25.5%
  • Home, garden, and tools: 24.7%
  • Beauty and health: 24.6%
  • Pet supplies: 21.9%
  • Smart home: 21.1%
  • Toys, kids, and baby: 17.6%
  • Sports and outdoors: 14.4%
  • Restaurants, food, and grocery 9.9%
  • Automotive and industrial: 6.8%

CouponFollow also asked survey respondents about their spending plans for Prime Day. Among those who plan to shop and spend money during the event, here’s how much they plan to part with to take advantage of Prime Day deals:

  • $1 to $50: 15.1%
  • $51 to $100: 32.9%
  • $101 to $150: 20.0%
  • $151 to $250: 11.1%
  • More than $250: 8.0%

Amazon Prime members told CouponFollow the two most frequent Amazon services they used in the previous 12 months were Prime Shipping (68.4%) and Prime Video (52.0%). Prime Day wasn’t among the listed choices, but if the survey respondents are truly representative of U.S. Amazon shoppers, it appears that next year, they’ll list Prime Day deals as one of their top choices.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Early deals, news, and predictions for July 15 and 16
mac mini concept space gray pro iso 1
Deals

Get a sweet $200 discount on the 2018 Mac mini from B&H before Prime Day

Get yourself a 2018 Mac mini at a decent $200 discount with B&H’s latest deal. If you’re in the market for a new desktop computer this space-saving Mac mini with a speedy 256GB SSD might be right for your computing needs.
Posted By Anita George
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga
Deals

Lenovo 4th of July sale: ThinkPad X1, Yoga, and Legion laptop deals

Before Prime Day existed, the Fourth of July was the prime time for summer savings on electronics. Now through July Fourth weekend, Lenovo has cut prices on laptops, including the ThinkPad X1 Carbon, the Yoga C390, and the Legion Y470.
Posted By William Hank
walmart 4th of july sale kamado grill 2
Deals

Walmart 4th of July sale: 4K TV, Nintendo Switch, and Dell laptop deals

Amidst the run-up to Prime Day, retail merchants are featuring Fourth of July sales, which means the first half of July will be a great time for deals. Walmart is already rolling out bargains.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best 4th of july sales
Deals

The best 4th of July sales 2019: Walmart, Home Depot, and REI

Whether you're looking for price cuts on mattresses, major appliances, kitchen gadgets, outdoor gear, and just about anything you can think of for summer, there's bound to be a sale with your name on it.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Deals

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke

Cold weather is here, and a good action camera is the perfect way to record all your adventures. You don't need to shell out the big bucks for a GoPro: Check out these great GoPro alternatives, including some 4K cameras, that won’t leave…
Posted By Lucas Coll
best pillow for side sleepers
Deals

Are flat pillows a pain in your neck? Here are the best pillows for side-sleepers

If you've tried doubling up on pillows or buying larger ones to no avail, then it might just be time for a new pillow – one made for sleeping on your side. We've rounded up the best pillows for side sleepers that give neck and head…
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon prime day
Deals

Your guide to Prime Day 2019: What to expect from the 48-hour event

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is going to be on July 15 and July 16. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what this massive 2-day event will entail.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Dell July 4 sale
Deals

Dell 4th of July Sale: XPS Laptops, Monitors, and 4K TV deals

If you’ve been itching to score a deal on something like the awesome Dell XPS 13 or one of Alienware’s beefy gaming laptops, then the Dell 4th of July sale is where you’ll find it.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best mattress toppers 2018
Deals

These are the best memory foam mattress toppers for a better night’s sleep

You may not want to drop a bunch of cash on a new mattress, but with a good mattress topper, you may not have to. Modern technologies make it easier to get a good night's sleep, and we've rounded up the top 10 mattress toppers you can buy.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Sony-WH-1000X-M3
Home Theater

Best Prime Day headphone deals: What we expect from Amazon in 2019

Solitude doesn't come cheap, but Amazon has something up its sleeve that will make it a tad more affordable: Prime Day. That's right — the retailer's discounting top-rated headphones for its online shopping bonanza.
Posted By Josh Levenson
amazon cuts prices of fire tv recast dvr for cord cutters in pre prime day deal 1
Smart Home

Amazon cuts prices of Fire TV Recast DVRs in pre-Prime Day deal

Amazon dropped the price of another Alexa-compatible smart home device in this year's buildup to Prime Day 2019. With this latest deal, you can buy the Fire TV Recast over-the-air digital video recorder for $100 off the usual selling price.
Posted By Bruce Brown
smart home trends ring beams
Deals

Best Prime Day smart home deals: Expect Google Home and Amazon Echo sales

Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts July 15 and runs for 48 hours through July 16, so it's time to start working on planning your strategy. If you have electronics on your wish list, holding off till Prime Day could save you a bucket of cash.
Posted By Bruce Brown
winix 5500 2 air purifier amazon deal
Deals

Ahead of Prime Day, Amazon cuts price on this air purifier by $92

Amazon currently has a deal that lets you in on over 37% savings with the Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier. You can get it for the price of $158, a staggering $92 off the original price of $250.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
nest two factor authentication camera indoor smart apartment header
Deals

Amazon early Prime Day deal slashes $150 off Nest 3-pack security camera

Leading up to the Amazon Prime Day event, there are plenty of smart home deals to be found. Amazon has taken $150 off the price of its 3-pack Nest Cam, bringing it down to $347.
Posted By Timothy Taylor