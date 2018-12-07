Digital Trends
Keep an eye on things with the Alexa-enabled Ring video doorbell, now only $93

Lucas Coll
Ring video doorbell

The smart home market keeps growing and growing, but many buyers – even dedicated techies – are understandably skeptical of internet-connected appliances. One highly useful application of smart home tech, however, involves security devices like the excellent Alexa-enabled Ring video doorbell, which is one of our favorites thanks to its no-nonsense utilitarian design that serves a simple yet important purpose: showing you who’s at the door, even when you’re away from home.

One of our favorite things about the Ring video doorbell (and what makes it easy to recommend to people who aren’t quite sold on smart home tech) is its simplicity. It’s super easy to install and super easy to use. The Ring doorbell comes with all the tools you need to hook it up, and its companion app – compatible with iOS, Android, Mac OS, and Windows – is straightforward and intuitive.

The Ring video doorbell functions as both a sensor and a camera, notifying you of visitors and letting you see, hear, and speak to them via your smartphone, tablet, or computer. Up to ten devices can connect to the Ring doorbell so that everyone in the home can access it when needed. It’s also fully compatible with Amazon Alexa: Sync it with an Echo speaker or other Alexa device and integrate it with your wider smart home setup for two-way voice communication.

The Ring doesn’t require any existing doorbell wires or hookups, either; its built-in camera and motion sensors will notify you wirelessly when someone comes onto your porch or presses the Ring’s own doorbell button. The Ring’s camera also features infrared night vision, allowing it to monitor your home even in the dark, and you can check in on your home at any time via the Live View video feed.

The Ring video doorbell retailed for $200 when it was released a couple years ago, but for a limited time, you can score a brand-new unit from iTechDeals for just $93 with free shipping. It’s already on sale, and Digital Trends readers can use the DT-exclusive coupon code DTBELL93 to enjoy a little bit of extra savings at checkout.

