Amazon drops up to $50 off Ring video doorbells for its Father’s Day sale

Lucas Coll
Your dad might seem like he already has everything, but if he’s like most people, he probably hasn’t dived into the wide world of smart home technology. Devices like smart speakers aren’t everyone’s cup of tea, but if you’re still hunting for a last-minute Father’s Day gift, then a smart home security device could be the perfect present for dad that you hadn’t thought of.

Ring makes a couple of our favorite wireless security cameras, but this aptly named brand built its reputation on its excellent Wi-Fi-connected video doorbells. That’s why Ring holds two spots on our list of the best video doorbells for 2019, and Amazon has some nice discounts on a handful of top-rated Ring security devices. We’ve highlighted a few below, but also be sure to take a peek at our full roundup of the best smart home Father’s Day deals on Echo speakers, alarm systems, and more.

Ring Video Doorbell 2

Ring Video Doorbell 2

Ring’s second-generation Video Doorbell is the one to buy if you’re looking for the simplest, most user-friendly model on the market (which also makes it an especially good choice for a dad who might not be so tech-savvy). It’s dead simple to set up and could not be easier to use, connecting to your home wireless network to deliver a live 1080p video feed directly to your phone, tablet, or PC, complete with two-way audio and night vision capability.

The Ring can also send real-time alerts to you when someone is on your porch or presses the doorbell, and it’s compatible with Alexa so you can sync it with an Echo speaker if you have one. Normally $199, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 can be yours for $159 right now thanks to a $40 Father’s Day discount.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro

Ring Video Doorbell Pro

The Video Doorbell Pro is an upgrade pick over the standard Ring, featuring a few enhancements for the serious smart home crowd. It has a similar overall design to other Ring models along with the same simple setup, intuitive app interface, 1080p video streaming (including infrared night vision), two-way audio, and Alexa compatibility, but unlike the battery-operated Video Doorbell 2, the Pro connects to existing doorbell wiring so it’s got constant power.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro also comes with four different interchangeable faceplates allowing you to customize the look to fit your porch. Amazon has the Pro discounted by $50 ahead of Father’s Day, knocking it down to $199 for a limited time.

Ring Floodlight Video Camera and Alarm

Ring Video Floodlight Camera and Alarm

The third Ring Father’s Day deal isn’t a video doorbell, but might be even better for a dad who’s already got the porch covered and wants to keep an eye on the yard or another part of his property. The Ring Floodlight Camera offers the same live-feed 1080p video streaming and two-way audio as the Video Doorbells, but has the added capabilities of two super-bright lights and a built-in alarm siren. The siren works by sending real-time motion-activated alerts to your phone, tablet, or PC, and then you can activate the alarm yourself if you see suspicious activity.

The Ring Floodlight Camera and Alarm system rings in at $199 after a $50 savings, so this would be a great Father’s Day gift for security-conscious dads who already have the porch covered and want to monitor a wider area.

