Labor Day sales see this Roomba robot vacuum discounted to just $270

Robot vacuums are the perfect addition to any household where cleaning is a drag. If you’re looking for a smart vacuum the iRobot Roomba 675 is currently on sale as part of Amazon’s Labor Day sales for just $270 — down $30 from its original price. This is one of the best Roomba deals out there right now, so it’s an ideal time to switch up your cleaning routine.

The iRobot Roomba 675 uses a side brush, a central roller brush, and a high-powered vacuum suction motor in unison to provide a robust cleaning for your dust-laden floors. This robot vacuum also used edge sweeping to gather dirt from hard to reach corners and crevices in your home. There are also inbuilt dirt sensors that help the Roomba detect the messier parts of your floors and carpets and clean more thoroughly there. If you live in a multi-floored home you’ll also be happy to know that the iRobot Roomba 675 has Cliff Detect sensors that keep it from tipping over the edge of your staircase. The setup is easy too. You can connect your new Roomba to the iRobot Home app and schedule your daily cleanings as you see fit. This smart vacuum also works with Alexa and Google assistant so all you need to do is ask your smart vacuum to clean and watch it work its magic.

One of the best parts about owning the iRobot Roomba 675 has to be how hassle-free it is. You don’t even have to worry about charging it. The Roomba’s regular charge runs about 90 minutes and once it’s done cleaning your smart vacuum will automatically dock and recharge. If for some reason 90 minutes aren’t enough to clean your home, the robot will head back to its charging station before the battery runs out. This way you’ll never trip over your powered-down Roomba. The only thing you really have to do is ask your smart vacuum to start cleaning and it will handle the rest from there.

Amazon usually sells the iRobot Roomba 675 for $300 but with the added benefit of Labor Day sales, you can now get this robot vacuum for only $270. Take advantage of this sweeping deal before you miss your chance.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations