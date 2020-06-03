Best Buy discounts Roomba 675 robot vacuum in time for Father’s Day

Robot vacuums make fantastic Father’s Day gifts because they appeal to dads who like gadgets and tech but don’t want to get into wiring or programming devices to get them to work. Even the least tech-focused father will appreciate the iRobot Roomba 675 robot vacuum’s time-saving floor-cleaning convenience, and it’s on sale at Best Buy right now for $270 — down $30 from the usual $300.

The iRobot Roomba 675 is an excellent choice for a robot vacuum to give as a Father’s Day gift. This robotic vacuum uses onboard sensors to detect floor types. A combination of a side brush to move dirt and debris from room edges and corners plus a central roller brush and powerful vacuum suction motor work in concert to clean carpeting and hard floors. The vacuum increases the suction power when its sensors detect an area with a concentrated amount of dust, dirt, or debris.

Additional sensors in the Roomba 675 keep it from banging too hard on your furniture and allow it to avoid obstacles as it works from room to room in your home. Cliff-detect sensors protect the iRobot from falling down stairs or off ledges.

You don’t need a remote control to use the Roomba 675. You can push the big Clean button on the vacuum to start it functioning. You can also use iOS and Android apps to configure and set up the Roomba 675. The app lets you select the cleaning mode and schedule daily cleaning to fit your family’s schedule. Because the Roomba 675 is Wi-Fi connected, you can control your home-cleaning robot remotely from anywhere in the world with internet access.

iRobot’s Roomba 675 is compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can use smart home voice commands to start and stop the robot’s cleaning.

Depending on the amount of dirt on your floors, the Roomba 675 runs for up to 90 minutes per battery charge. When the robot detects low battery power, it automatically returns to its docking station to recharge.

Best Buy normally sells the iRobot Roomba 675 robot vacuum for $300 but dropped the price to $270 to make it a perfect Father’s Day gift. If you’re shopping for a Father’s Day present that will be sure to please, take advantage of Best Buy’s sale and order now for free on-time delivery.

