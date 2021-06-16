While 8K may still be on the horizon for a lot of people, there’s no denying that there are a bunch of 8K TV deals going on, featuring some very lucrative prices. With the right deal, you can get your hands on a reasonably priced 8K smart TV for about the same as you’d pay for a brand-new, top-end 4K TV.

For example, Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 65-inch Q900TS QLED 8K UHD Smart TV, which has Alexa built in, for $2,698 with free scheduled delivery. That’s over $2,800 off the full price and a crazy deal no matter which way you look at it.

Samsung’s 65-inch Q900TS QLED 8K UHD Smart TV is loaded with features like edge-to-edge viewing thanks to superthin bezels, 8K A.I. upscaling for lower quality content, and built-in speakers on all four sides of the TV. Yes, there are speakers on every side.

The TV is backlit, so the picture is bright and vivid, and Quantum HDR 24x ups the ante when it comes to striking visuals. Support for HDR and HDR10+ are on the table, which helps improve color, contrast, and gamma for a realistic and beautiful experience.

It’s powered by Tizen, Samsung’s smart software, which also includes support for Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant. You can ask her to swap apps, change the TV channel, search for content, and much more. You can also ask her to control your other smart home devices that are already connected to Alexa or Echo. Don’t like Alexa? No problem. You can also use Bixby, Samsung’s voice assistant.

Out of the box, the TV supports most of your favorite apps like Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, YouTube, and more. Connectivity options include built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, two USB ports, Ethernet for wired connections, and four HDMI ports. Imagine using consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X on this bad boy.

Amazon is offering the Samsung 65-inch Q900TS QLED 8K UHD Smart TV for over $2,800 off the original price of $5,500. That brings the final price to $2,698 with free shipping and free scheduled delivery. No subscription is necessary, and you get 8K smart content and viewing right out of the box. Just plug it in and enjoy your ultrahigh definition content.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations