Whether you’ve invested in gaming PC deals or were able to get a PlayStation 5 from a retailer’s PlayStation deals, you should think about expanding your storage, like with this Samsung 980 Pro 500GB SSD. It’s currently available from GameStop for just $100 after a $50 discount to its original price of $150, but if you’ve signed up for the retailer’s PowerUp Rewards Pro membership, which costs $15 per year, you can buy the SSD for just $50 for total savings of $100. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible though, as we’re not sure how much time is left on this offer.

Why you should buy the Samsung 980 Pro 500GB SSD

There’s a lot of components to keep in mind when building or upgrading a gaming PC, with offers like GPU deals from retailers’ discounts such as from Newegg deals. But you shouldn’t forget about your computer’s storage, which is something that you can also expand for the PlayStation 5. For either, you can’t go wrong with the Samsung 980 Pro 500GB SSD, which is the first recommendation in Digital Trends’ best SSDs and included in our list of the best NVMe SSDs. Compatible with gaming PCs and the PlayStation 5, this high-performance SSD promises read speeds of up to 7,000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 5,100 MB/s. The SSD’s relatively small M.2 2280 form factor makes it easy to plug in, and it’s able to manage heat with the help of its nickel coating and thermal control algorithm. If you’re planning to install this SSD in a PS5, just make sure you get a heatsink along with the SSD as one is required.

If you’re deciding between a solid-state drive like the Samsung 980 Pro 500GB SSD and a traditional hard disk drive, our SSD vs. HDD comparison tags the elimination of fragmentation issues, faster read speeds, and more durable data storage as the advantages of SSDs. While they’re generally more expensive then HDDs, investing in components like the Samsung 980 Pro 500GB SSD is worth it because of the benefits that you’ll enjoy from the improved technology.

There’s no reason not to upgrade the storage of your gaming PC or PlayStation 5 when there are opportunities like GameStop’s discount for the Samsung 980 Pro 500GB SSD. You’ll only have to pay $100 instead of $150 after a $50 discount, and if you’re a member of the retailer’s PowerUp Rewards Pro program, the price cut increases to $100 so you can get the SSD for just $50. There’s no telling when this offer will end, so you need to act fast if you don’t want to miss this chance to buy the Samsung 980 Pro 500GB SSD for much cheaper than usual.

