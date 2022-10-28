 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing
  4. Gaming

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

GameStop is practically giving away the 500GB Samsung 980 Pro SSD today

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Samsung 980 Pro 500GB SSD.

Whether you’ve invested in gaming PC deals or were able to get a PlayStation 5 from a retailer’s PlayStation deals, you should think about expanding your storage, like with this Samsung 980 Pro 500GB SSD. It’s currently available from GameStop for just $100 after a $50 discount to its original price of $150, but if you’ve signed up for the retailer’s PowerUp Rewards Pro membership, which costs $15 per year, you can buy the SSD for just $50 for total savings of $100. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible though, as we’re not sure how much time is left on this offer.

Why you should buy the Samsung 980 Pro 500GB SSD

There’s a lot of components to keep in mind when building or upgrading a gaming PC, with offers like GPU deals from retailers’ discounts such as from Newegg deals. But you shouldn’t forget about your computer’s storage, which is something that you can also expand for the PlayStation 5. For either, you can’t go wrong with the Samsung 980 Pro 500GB SSD, which is the first recommendation in Digital Trends’ best SSDs and included in our list of the best NVMe SSDs. Compatible with gaming PCs and the PlayStation 5, this high-performance SSD promises read speeds of up to 7,000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 5,100 MB/s. The SSD’s relatively small M.2 2280 form factor makes it easy to plug in, and it’s able to manage heat with the help of its nickel coating and thermal control algorithm. If you’re planning to install this SSD in a PS5, just make sure you get a heatsink along with the SSD as one is required.

If you’re deciding between a solid-state drive like the Samsung 980 Pro 500GB SSD and a traditional hard disk drive, our SSD vs. HDD comparison tags the elimination of fragmentation issues, faster read speeds, and more durable data storage as the advantages of SSDs. While they’re generally more expensive then HDDs, investing in components like the Samsung 980 Pro 500GB SSD is worth it because of the benefits that you’ll enjoy from the improved technology.

There’s no reason not to upgrade the storage of your gaming PC or PlayStation 5 when there are opportunities like GameStop’s discount for the Samsung 980 Pro 500GB SSD. You’ll only have to pay $100 instead of $150 after a $50 discount, and if you’re a member of the retailer’s PowerUp Rewards Pro program, the price cut increases to $100 so you can get the SSD for just $50. There’s no telling when this offer will end, so you need to act fast if you don’t want to miss this chance to buy the Samsung 980 Pro 500GB SSD for much cheaper than usual.

Editors' Recommendations

This Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3080 Ti is $700 off
The Alienware x17 R2 Gaming Laptop viewed from the back.
Best gaming monitor deals for November 2022
Dell 34 Curved Gaming Monitor at an angle displaying a video game scene.
This Alienware gaming PC just dropped to its future Black Friday price
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.
Best gaming PC deals: Get a new desktop rig from $630 today
The HP Pavilion desktop computer accompanied by two gaming monitors and a colorful gaming keyboard.
Best smartwatch deals for October 2022
Best Phone Deals: Save on Google Pixel 6, Galaxy S22 Ultra
Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro cameras seen from the back.
The best Black Friday Gaming PC deals for 2022
Best Black Friday gaming PC deals 2021
Best Buy Black Friday: Get this HP gaming laptop for just $480
HP Victus 15 front view showing display and keyboard deck.
Another day, another Dell deal: Save $150 on the new XPS 13 2-in-1
The new Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 sitting on a wooden table.
Don’t miss your chance to get this 50-inch 4K TV for $250
The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV mounted on a wall with the Fire TV interface on the screen.
Google’s Nest Audio Smart Speaker is $50 off at Dell of all places
The Google Nest Audio.
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 laptop is 60% off right now — save $2,260
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 front angled view showing display.
You’ll be shocked how cheap this Asus 2-in-1 Chromebook is
asus chromebook flip c536 review sus fold