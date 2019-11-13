The Samsung Chromebook 4+ is $40 off on Amazon and Best Buy before Black Friday

If you want to get a new laptop without paying an arm and a leg, the recently released Samsung Chromebook 4+ is a great option. You can even get this already-affordable notebook at $40 less on Amazon and Best Buy. Avoid the Black Friday rush by grabbing these discounted Samsung notebooks today. Act fast while these incredible Chromebook deals are live.

Pay only $259 instead of $299 when you order the new Samsung Chromebook 4+ from Amazon or Best Buy today. You can even pay for it in six monthly installments for your convenience. This Chromebook deal happens around the busiest shopping holiday of the year, so hurry and get yours now before stocks run out.

Out of the box, you will notice that the Samsung Chromebook 4+ has no visible screw. Samsung calls this the “seamless aesthetic” look, which is similar to the unibody design of the Apple MacBook Pro. Its Platinum Titan finish also helps give a premium feel to this budget-friendly Chromebook.

And when you open the Samsung Chromebook 4+, you will be greeted by a 15.6-inch anti-reflective screen with full HD resolution. This display is surrounded by minimized bezels for a more immersive viewing experience.

Inside the Samsung Chromebook 4+ is an Intel Celeron 4000 processor. This chip provides decent performance for everyday tasks, and it is complemented by 4GB of RAM to meet your multitasking needs. Samsung also added Gigabit Wi-Fi support to its newest Chromebooks for lightning-fast connectivity. All these features add up to keep you working in top efficiency and thoroughly entertained without any hitch.

The Samsung Chromebook 4+ is an excellent pick if your work revolves around the Chrome environment or other web-based platforms like WordPress. It comes pre-installed with the entire line of Google apps. All you have to do is power it on and connect to the Wi-Fi network to start working on your tasks or to catch up on your favorite YouTube channels. And with up to 10 hours of battery life, this Chromebook can provide you with a whole day of wireless productivity and entertainment.

With the Samsung Chromebook 4+, you get a sleek and slim notebook without breaking the bank. Get yours on Amazon or Best Buy today for a discounted price of $259. Jump on these Chromebook deals today to save more on a budget-friendly notebook.

