The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is $450 cheaper today

If you’re in the market for a computing device that will go anywhere with you, there are a lot of great laptop deals and Chromebook deals to choose from. One of the best Samsung Galaxy deals is taking place at Best Buy today, where you can get the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 touchscreen laptop for just $950. That’s a savings of $450 from its regular price of $1,400, an impressive deal that isn’t going to last long, so click over to Best Buy to claim yours now.

With the Galaxy Book Pro 360, Samsung has combined the power of a laptop with the touchscreen interactivity of a tablet. It’s a perfect device for users whose primary work consists of creating professional documents and spreadsheets, but it’s also great for taking notes in class, enjoying a movie on the couch, and creating content for a blog or website. The touchscreen is perhaps the most unique feature of the Galaxy Book Pro 360, as it integrates with the Samsung S Pen, making things like note-taking, drawing, and general interaction with apps a much more pleasant experience than simply using an old-fashioned touchpad. The touchscreen is a 13-inch AMOLED display that presents content in vibrant, cinematic-like quality, making it a great device for taking in all of your social and video content.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 is also renowned for its design. It’s super thin, as you’d hope for in all of the best laptops, but with that 13-inch touchscreen, it still maintains enough size to pack powerful components. As spec’d for this deal, the Galaxy Book Pro 360 has an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of super-fast memory, and a 256GB solid-state drive. All of this is enough to power through just about any daily workflow, whether it consists of heavy creative endeavors like photo editing or much simpler tasks around the office or dorm room.

If a new computing device is on your shopping list right now, the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 is worth considering even at its regular price of $1,400. Today, however, it is just $950 at Best Buy. That’s a savings of $450 on a device that looks great and gets just about any job done with ease. Click over to Best Buy to grab one now.

