Amazon slashes an insane $155 off this kid-friendly Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0

Kids love tablets. Their screens are much bigger than a phone’s, so watching cartoons is way more fun, and with lots of kid-friendly content available on the internet, they can also be used as educational tools. Plus, children aren’t very demanding so you can get them a cheap one and they wouldn’t mind. One good kiddie tablet is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0. It’s easy to navigate, affordably priced, and best of all, has a Kids Mode so you can restrict their app and internet access. What’s even better is you can get one on Amazon for an insane $155 off. Gift your kid this tablet for just $145 instead of $300.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 is light, slim, and kind of looks cheap. While the build quality seems solid enough, it doesn’t scream premium. It has a full plastic body that feels slippery and is a fingerprint and smudge magnet. Still, the tablet is pleasantly compact and light, and your kid won’t be having any trouble holding it even with one hand.

Its front looks exactly like most Samsung tablets, with the physical home button found on the center underneath the screen. The 8-inch display has a 1,280 x 800-pixel resolution that looks good despite a much lower pixel density for a tablet of this price range. It has an 8-megapixel camera on the back that can record high-definition videos (but not 4K), and the 5-megapixel front-facing camera is perfect for taking selfies.

On the top-right edge, you’ll find the power button and volume control buttons, while on the bottom edge are the USB Type-C charging port (very nice for a budget tablet) and the speaker right next to it. A 3.5 mm audio jack is on the top edge and a microSD card slot is on the left side.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor, 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal memory. This tablet’s performance is pretty good. It can easily handle multiple tabs open and runs apps smoothly for the most part. Some games were a little glitchy, but not enough to frustrate us.

During our battery test, the tablet managed to last more than 12 hours while running an HD video on a continuous loop, which is a very good number considering the price. When used intermittently, the tablet lasted a terrific 52 hours. It’s also worth noting that the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 doesn’t lose any juice when the screen remains inactive.

The Galaxy Tab A 8.0 is overall an above-average budget tablet and a true value for your money. Its build quality is good enough, the display is nice and bright, its performance is decent, and it can last for a long time.

