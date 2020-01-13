The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 and S4 are discounted on Amazon for up to $150 off

The Apple iPad Pro is the best tablet on the market right now, but not everyone likes the iOS ecosystem. Android counterparts remain an attractive pick mostly because of their seamless integration with Google. There are multiple Android options available out there, but if you want a truly capable unit that comes close to replicating the iPad Pro, you would do best to stick to Samsung.

Samsung is a dominant player in the world of smartphones, so it should come as no surprise that the company also makes a great lineup of tablets. Right now, Amazon is holding great deals on two premium Samsung Galaxy tablets — the Galaxy Tab S6 and the Galaxy Tab S4. Take advantage of these tablet deals now and walk away with as much as $150 in savings.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 with S Pen, LTE — $133 off

The Galaxy Tab S6 currently reigns as one of the best tablets and holds the spot as the best Android tablet. Its powerful specs and solid 2-in-1 capability make it an ideal laptop replacement, especially if you don’t rely heavily on specific desktop applications to get your work done. You’ll have to buy a keyboard cover to enjoy its full laptop potential, but you’ll still be able to maximize its capabilities with the included S Pen. This stylus allows you to do a variety of things, including pausing and skipping at the press of a button, signing documents, marking up papers, and taking notes. It attaches magnetically at the back of the tablet for storage and recharging.

When it comes to performance, this Samsung Galaxy tablet is an absolute beast. It uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (the chipset found in most flagship phones in 2019) backed by a PC-caliber internal RAM. From switching between tasks and loading applications to multiple tab browsing and immersing yourself in graphic-intensive games, the S6 will not slow you down. Complementing this buttery smooth performance is a stunning AMOLED display with a 2,560 x 1,600-pixel resolution. From text to movies and games, everything looks crisp and remains perfectly legible even in direct sunlight. Visuals are truly spectacular (blacks are deep, colors are rich, and dim scenes are clear to see), and with a dynamic quad-speaker to match, multimedia consumption is truly a delight.

Light on weight and heavy on performance, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is a great device for bringing your entertainment and productivity on the go. Don’t miss the chance to score the current best Android tablet at a $133 discount. Order the 128GB LTE variant for $650.

BUY NOW

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 with S Pen — up to $150 off

If you want to save a few bucks and don’t mind buying an older model, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is a nice pick. It offers the same 2-in-1 versatility as the Tab S6, and is capable of acting as a decent laptop replacement. You can pair it with a keyboard cover (sold separately) to transform it into a slim laptop, which is a perfect setup when you have to do a lot of typing. The included stylus pen further expands its functionalities, with support for the creation of artwork as its strongest suit.

Under the hood, this Samsung Galaxy tablet packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835. Backed by 4GB of RAM, this process can handle whatever task you throw at it. Apps load in a flash, games run with zero lag, and moving through the operating system feels fluid. To match this awesome operation, Samsung gave it a solid audio-visual combo as well. Its super AMOLED screen flaunts a 2,560 x 1,600-pixel resolution that promises a crisp and vibrant display with plenty of brightness, incredible dark blacks, and stimulating colors. The AKG-tuned speakers, meanwhile, are capable of producing clear sound that’s loud enough to fill a large room.

This former best tablet is discounted for up to $150 less at the moment. You can score the 64GB or 256GB variant for $500 and $599, respectively. An additional $50 can also be slashed off the price instantly when you are approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa card.

Galaxy Tab S4 64GB for $500

Galaxy Tab S4 256GB for $499

Looking for more savings other than these Samsung Galaxy tablet deals? Head over to our curated deals page where we compile the latest and most exciting discounts on tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, and other tech products.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations