It’s always a good time to check out tablet deals as you might find an affordable offer that will let you upgrade your current device. If you want to take a look at alternatives to iPad deals, or if you prefer Android-powered tablets, you should browse these Samsung Galaxy Tab deals, which currently include Samsung’s $100 discount for the Wi-Fi, 64GB version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, which brings the tablet’s price down to $430 from its original price of $530.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a new version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, which in turn is the larger counterpart of Digital Trends’ top choice among the best Android tablets, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE features a 12.4-inch touchscreen with 2560 x 1600 resolution for brilliant colors and sharp details, in addition to a long-lasting battery that can run for up to 13 hours on a single charge while watching videos.

The best tablets are capable of performing a wide variety of tasks, including making presentations, checking social media, playing video games, viewing streaming content, and so much more. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE can handle all of these tasks at the same time with its octa-core Qualcomm SM7225 processor, and it also comes with the S Pen, which adds even more functionality to the tablet.

Whether it will be your first tablet, your next upgrade, or a gift for a loved one, you can’t go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE. The Wi-Fi, 64GB version of the mobile device is currently available from Samsung with a $100 discount, which lowers its price to a more affordable $430 from its original price of $530. The deal may disappear at any moment though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this special offer for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, there’s no time to waste. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

