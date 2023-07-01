Best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals: Get a Samsung tablet for $129

The Samsung Galaxy line runs the gambit from cheap everyday tablets to expensive powerhouses. No matter which budget bracket you’re looking at, you should check out the best tablet deals first. On this list we go from $129 to $1,000 — but everything here has a discount. Android tablets are a great alternative to iPads, especially if you’re building up a whole Samsung ecosystem. We update this page whenever we find better Samsung tablet deals, so if none of these are the right fit, check back soon.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite — $129, was $159

Why Buy

Durable steel frame

Only half a pound

Long-lasting battery

Compact 8.7-inch screen

If you just need a simple tablet from a quality brand, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is your pick. It has an 8.7-inch screen, so it will fit in any bag without taking up room. It’s very durable, with a steel frame around the edge, so you can give it to a toddler (or a clumsy college student) and not worry about it getting destroyed in a few minutes. It has a small storage capacity of only 32GB, but that won’t be an issue if you plan on mostly streaming and browsing socials.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 — $230, was $280

Why Buy

Rear- and front-facing cameras

1920 x 1200 resolution

64GB of storage

Google Assistant enabled

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is a great mid-budget tablet. It’s certainly a step below the S series, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have quality features. For instance, the 10.5-inch screen has a 1920 x 1200 resolution, so HD 1080p content will look great. It has a 5MP front facing camera for Zoom calls and facial recognition passcodes, and an 8MP rear camera for recording soccer games and ballet recitals. It falls behind the S series in RAM and storage capacity, but if you plan on mostly streaming content and accessing storage from cloud drives, it will serve you fine.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite — $249, was $349

Why Buy

S-Pen included

Long battery life

Lightweight

64GB of storage

The Tab S6 Lite is a great productivity tool. The included S-Pen stylus makes it feel like a successor to the Palm Pilot. You can also use it all day without worrying about charging, as it has a 13-hour battery life. It’s still under two pounds despite its 10-4-inch screen, so it’s great for people who need a portable tablet. It has a 64GB storage capacity, so it won’t hold massive videos or tons of games, but it’s great for use for Google Drive, streaming apps and web browsing.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE — $430, was $530

Why Buy

1080p front and rear cameras

Included S-Pen

12.4-inch screen

2560 x 1600 resolution

The “FE” of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE stands for “Fan Edition.” That means that after the original S7 was released, Samsung took user feedback into consideration and released a new version with some upgraded features. The bumped the size up to 12.4-inches, giving you more room to swipe, tap and watch. The screen has a resolution of 2560 x 1600, and a refresh rate of 60Hz. That makes high resolution video look nice and smooth, and it helps the S-Pen react to your movements quickly. Of course it has the standard front and rear cameras at 1080p resolution.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 — $600, was $700

Why Buy

Nice big screen

2560 x 1600 screen resolution

4K UHD rear camera

8GB of RAM

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is when things kick into high gear. It has an 11-inch screen that runs at a resolution of 2560 x 1600. It has double the storage of all the earlier tablets on this list, although it’s still just 128GB. You get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and 8GB of RAM, so everything is quick and snappy. The S-Pen is still included. It has better cameras than any of the lesser S or A models. This one has a 12MP front-facing camera and a 13MP rear camera that can capture content in 4K UHD.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ — $800, was $900

Why Buy

12.4-inch screen

Super AMOLED display

S-Pen included

Fingerprint scanner in display

The main improvement the Samsung Galaxy S8+ has over the standard S8 is the size. It has a 12.4-inch display, almost one and a half inches larger than the S8. The screen is also sAMOLED, meaning its brighter and has richer colors. In most other respects it is the same. It has a slightly more powerful battery, so you won’t have to worry about the larger screen taking up energy and killing your battery too fast. Both models have a fingerprint scanner, but the S8+ integrates its right into the screen.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra — $1,000, was $1,200

Why Buy

2-in-1 capabilities

14.6-inch screen

Super AMOLED display

4K ultrawide front camera

We’ve reached the cream of the crop, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. It’s the biggest tablet on this list, at 14.6 inches. In almost every way it is an improvement over the standard S8 and the S8+. It has 265GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. The screen is a Super AMOLED with a resolution of 2960 x 1848. One aspect that truly sets it apart from the other is its 2-in-1 capabilities. Similar to the Microsoft Surface Pro, you can mount the S8 Ultra on a keyboard and run a desktop-style operating system on it.

