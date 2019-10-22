Having the right fitness tracker is a great way to kick-start a healthier and more active lifestyle. There are multiple options available on the market, but if you’re looking for a budget-friendly band that’s compatible with an Android phone, you may want to consider the Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro. Amazon has the small, diamond red version on sale right now, which lets you in on a nice 38% discount. Get this Samsung fitness band for only $123 instead of the usual $200.

The Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro carries fitness-focused features similar to those found in the Samsung Gear Sport. It also boasts just the right smartwatch connectivity capabilities, making it an ideal everyday companion.

Outfitted with a built-in GPS, this Samsung fitness band can accurately track swims, runs, and other activities even when you leave your phone behind. It also comes with the all-day tracking features that the Gear Sport is known for, including continuous heart rate tracking and the ability to record calorie intake and view your performance. The South Korea-based company even partnered with Under Armour to deliver a wider range of fitness-minded apps. These apps include MyFitnessPal, Endomondo, and MapMyRun.

Similar to the Gear Sport, the Gear Fit2 Pro is designed with a water resistance rating of up to 5 ATMs or 50 meters. Combined with its Speedo On app functionalities, it allows you to track your swimming performance. Recovering in the shower and running in the rain with it on your wrist is also not a problem.

This Samsung fitness band has dedicated music storage which allows you to download tracks or listen to your Spotify playlists online. It’s like having a standalone music player on your wrist, which is especially perfect if you want to rock out your favorite tunes during your workout or other activities.

Pairing it with your smartphone will enable alerts on text messages, calls, apps, social media, and more. Notifications are rich and can be responded to directly from the watch, eliminating the need to pull out your phone repeatedly during the day. The watch works with both Android (OS 4.4 and up) and iOS (at least iOS 9.0) smartphones, although the experience is significantly better for Android users.

You don’t have to break the bank to score a solid smartwatch with both connectivity and fitness tracking functionalities. The Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro may not be the latest fitness band out there, but it’s still a great entryway into the world of wearables. Order the small diamond red variant today on Amazon at a discounted price of $123.

