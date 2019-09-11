The Samsung Gear Sport may be nearing two years old already, but it’s still a solid option if you’re looking for a smartwatch to pair with your Android phone. It also comes with a bunch of fitness metrics which makes it a reliable activity tracker. Right now, Amazon is discounting the black version of the Samsung Gear Sport by a hefty 40%.

With this deal, you can score the Gear Sport for only $179 instead of $300. An additional $50 can also be taken off instantly when you are approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa, bringing the price of the smartwatch further down to $129.

Samsung kept things simple yet stylish for this smartwatch. Despite the “Sport” moniker, it looks great even with non-athletic outfits. Its silicone band feels light and pleasant on the skin that you’ll sometimes forget you’re wearing it. If you find it a little too sporty, you can swap it out with any 20mm strap.

What sets the Gear Sport apart from the competition is its innovative rotating bezel — the outer layer that surrounds the screen. It’s the best way to interact with the operating system. Rotating the bezel left or right allows you to see widgets or check notifications. You can even use it to scroll through messages.

A full-fledged Android wearable, this watch works best when paired with an Android mobile device. Every notification that comes through is actionable and can be easily deleted. You can also send emojis, select from canned responses, type on a keyboard, and even use your voice to reply to a message. On the other hand, iOS users will have to put up with restrictions on notifications and other functions.

The Gear Sport’s approach to fitness revolves around the Samsung Health app. It can track your activity with heart rate and GPS mapping, measure your daily progress, and check your calorie balance. Workouts are recorded by either manually starting sessions or by letting the watch detect them automatically. A variety of activities/exercises are supported, including swimming, walking, running, and cycling.

Battery life is also impressive. It can go nonstop for days depending on the mode of usage. When low on juice, simply leave the watch on the charging dock for about an hour and a half to fill it up to 100%.

Showcasing a mix of style and substance, the Samsung Gear Sport is an ideal companion for everyday connectivity and fitness tracking. Score the black version on Walmart for only $179.

