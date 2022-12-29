If you’re not satisfied with the audio output of the 4K TV that you purchased from a retailer’s TV deals, the recommended solution is to buy a soundbar. Here’s an affordable option for those who already spent too much on their new TV — the Samsung HW-B450, which is currently available from Samsung with a $70 discount that brings its price down to a more affordable $130 from its sticker price of $200. You should finalize your purchase as soon as possible though, because we’re not sure when the soundbar’s price will revert to normal.

Why you should buy the Samsung HW-B450 soundbar

Like most of the best soundbars, setting up the Samsung HW-B450 is easy, as all you’ll have to do is connect it to your TV using a wireless Bluetooth connection. It comes with a subwoofer, which our guide on how to buy a soundbar recommends for a fuller sound and a more effective projection of audio throughout the room. Combined, you’ll be getting perfectly balanced, room-filling sound that’s created by the experts at the Samsung Audio Lab. Whether you’ll be watching movies, streaming playlists, or playing video games, the Samsung HW-B450’s Adaptive Sound Lite feature automatically makes adjustments for the optimum listening experience.

If you want an instant boost to its bass output, you can do so with the push of a dedicated button on the soundbar, and if you want crystal clear dialogue, you can activate the Samsung HW-B450’s Voice Enhance mode. There’s also a Game Mode that synchronizes directional audio to move with what’s happening on the screen, and a Night Mode that lowers the volume and compresses the bass to avoid disturbing others in your household.

Investing in soundbar deals will improve any home theater setup, especially if you buy from a trusted brand like Samsung. You can enjoy $70 in savings if you purchase the Samsung HW-B450, which is available for just $130 instead of its original price of $200. You’ll have to act fast if you want to buy the soundbar for this discounted price, as there’s no telling when the offer will end. Push through with the transaction to secure your own Samsung HW-B450 soundbar for cheaper than usual.

