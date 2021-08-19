  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

We can’t believe how cheap this Samsung robot mop is today

By

Keeping floors clean is a constant battle for any household, which is why it can be such a relief to see the discounted cleaning gadgets in these tobot vacuum deals, and Roomba deals. Today, at Walmart, Samsung is adding another layer of clean and convenience with this Jetbot Robot Mop, for $50 off. Right now, it’s down to only $249, a deep discount from its regular price of $299. Forget about all the work that goes into mopping, and have clean floors and peace of mind, for way less. Only today and only at Walmart.

Few things can be more time-consuming and annoying than mopping, but it’s a necessary evil to keeping floors, and the rest of your home, free of dirt, pet hair, and grime. If you’re someone who wants to be free of those worries, and that labor, and wants an automatic mop that will work on all types of floors, including tile, vinyl, laminate, or hardwood, the Samsung Jetbot Robot could be the robot mop for you.

When we say mop, we don’t mean some lazy drag of a wet rag across the floor — we’re talking about a deep, thorough clean. Jetbot Mop has powerful Dual Spin technology, in which two pads spin at super-fast speeds, allowing the mop to cover your floor efficiently, while it’s on the move. And it’s equipped with an automatic water dispenser, wherein it pushes out just the right amount of water, based on the amount of cleaner you add, to keep the pads just the right degree of dampness for the perfect clean and quick drying experience. It can run up to 50 minutes before it needs a refill.

And the Samsung Jetbot Robot is smart. Its sensors are programmed to avoid walls, carpets, furniture, and other objects. It even has the capability to avoid falling off stairs or ledges. At the same time, the pads’ design allows them to reach difficult-to-access areas, giving every nook and corner a good scrub. Your floors will be cleaner than ever, and you’ll not only be saved the time and effort but the worries too.

More robot vacuum deals

Want to explore more ways to keep your home clean? Check out our roundup of the best robot vacuum deals, below.

Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop

$460 $600
Roborock's S6 Pure is both a robot vacuum and a mop, equipped with precision navigation, multifloor mapping, and selective room cleaning, providing a convenient and powerful clean for all floor types
Buy at Walmart
Extra savings with coupon

Eufy by Anker, RoboVac L70 Hybrid, Robot Vacuum

$399 $550
This robovac can be trusted to keep your floors sparkling and dust-free with its ability to vacuum and mop. You can even set virtual boundaries and opt for a customized clean.
Buy at Amazon

Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum

$360 $430
The S4 Max combines powerful 2000Pa suction with advanced navigation and room mapping securing it won't miss a spot in your home. Best of all it's long battery life lets you schedule it and forget it.
Buy at Walmart

Shark® AI VACMOP Robot Vacuum and Mop

$399 $480
Get two floor-cleaning robots in one with the Shark AI VacMop. This modelcombines powerful sucking and mopping with floor and room navigation, and object detection.
Buy at Walmart

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

$285 $300
If you have carpeting and pets, this Roomba model is an excellent choice. A 3-stage cleaning system loosens, lifts, and removes dust and debris.
Buy at Amazon

Shark ION Robot Vacuum RV750

$148 $199
This robot vacuum cleaner users three types of brushes to handle all floor surfaces. Control it via the Shark app on your phone or with voice commands for Alexa or Google Assistant.
Buy at Walmart
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Quake Enhanced hits all consoles and PC today

quake remastered releases today

Netflix begins rolling out support for spatial audio, starting with iOS devices

Person listening to spatial audio using Apple AirPods Max headphones.

The best AIO coolers for your PC

digital storm bolt ii cpu fans

Best cheap gaming laptop deals for August 2021

MSI GS75 Stealth

Motorola Moto Edge 20 series: Everything you need to know

motorola moto edge 20 series news family

Motorola’s new Moto Edge coming to the U.S. in September

Motorola Edge design close up.

Marvel’s final Eternals trailer introduces threats on a cosmic scale

The cast of Marvel's The Eternals.

This Dell 27-inch monitor is so cheap it could be a mistake

A 27-inch Dell monitor with a man in a dynamic pose on the screen.

Eternals: Everything we know about Marvel’s phase 4 movie

eternals movie trailer marvel

Microsoft just made it easier to officially download Windows 11

Laptop sitting on a desk showing Windows 11's built-in Microsoft Teams experience

Call of Duty: Vanguard releases this November and dogfights will fill the skies

Soldiers run with guns in Call of Duty Vanguard promo art.

Nvidia CEO has foreboding news for PC gamers heading into 2022

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang

The best shows to binge-watch on Netflix right now

Rachel Bloom in a scene from the show Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.