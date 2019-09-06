Labor Day 2019 may have sailed but we still see great laptop deals on our favorite online retail shops. If you are hunting for notebook discounts, check out Amazon’s price cut on the Samsung Notebook 9 Pen. You can now get this flexible Windows 2-in-1 at $100 below its usual price today.

The 15-inch Samsung Notebook 9 Pen with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD normally sells for $1,600. With Amazon’s deal, this convertible laptop is now down to $1,500. You can even get another $50 off when you are approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa card. Hurry and order now while stock is on hand.

In our hands-on review, we mentioned that the Samsung Notebook 9 Pen is one of the lightest 2-in-1s you can buy. This 15-inch convertible laptop weighs only 3.28 pounds while measuring at 0.67 inches in height. You can easily carry this thin and lightweight device in your backpack or messenger bag so you can complete projects on the go.

The Samsung Notebook 9 Pen may be light in weight but this hybrid laptop has enough power to process heavier loads. It is built with one of the fastest CPUs you will find in mainstream laptops. It also has a 512GB SSD, which makes reading and writing files quick. This device can deftly handle most everyday tasks, including some photo editing. However, it can get hot and loud when running a heavier application.

With the Samsung Notebook 9 Pen, you get two devices in one. Just rotate the screen to use it as a tablet to conveniently display presentations, view your entertainment, or browse apps with the touchscreen. And the S Pen includes three interchangeable tips you can use your 2-in-1 to write, sketch, or paint.

Whether you are using it as a traditional laptop or a tablet, you can expect a whole day of unplugged functionality with the Samsung Notebook 9 Pen. Its 38Wh battery lasted more than 14 hours when we subjected it to our video playback test. Samsung also claims that the Notebook 9 Pen is fast-charging, which is convenient for nonstop wireless productivity.

Enjoy a $100 discount when you get the 15-inch Samsung Notebook 9 Pen with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD from Amazon today. This discount also applies to the 8GB RAM variant. Place your order now before stock runs out.

Looking to save on noise-canceling headphones, smartphones, and vacuums? Visit our curated deals page for the latest discounts on tech stuff.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations