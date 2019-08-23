We’ll be upfront with you: Samsung’s Q Series QLED televisions aren’t cheap. But the premium is worth it: they’re among the best consumer televisions out there that don’t require taking out a mortgage to buy them. But as you increase in size, the price does too. For the upper end of the range, you’ll pay $2,000 or more — the top-of-the-line Q90 starts at almost $3,500.

That’s why we’re especially excited about a deal we’ve just uncovered on the 65-inch Q80. Normally $2,800, Amazon is selling this model for just $1,998. Yes, it’s quite a bit for a TV, but if you’re looking for a TV that makes a statement and wows you with its picture quality and leaves you money to spare, the Q80 is it.

We’ve seen these TVs in person, and strongly recommend those considering the Q series to take a look at either the Q70, Q80 or Q90 first. While any television in this range has outstanding picture quality and deep blacks, the Q80s are the cheapest in the line to use material in the screen that dramatically cuts down glare.

It’s more than noticeable and makes a difference in daytime viewing. Unless you’re putting this in a basement den, you’re going to deal with some glare. Since we anticipate you’ll want this one in your living room, why not spend the extra money for a better viewing experience?

Missing from the Q80 versus the Q90 is very little. You lose the One Connect feature that delivers power and connectivity to the TV via an ultra-thin and nearly invisible cable. Less display dimming zones mean slightly less deep blacks. But the much lower price of the Q80 and very few negatives make this a solid choice.

And, of course, its 4K, with non-4K content upscaled thanks to Samsung’s Quantum Processor 4K. Quantum HDR 12X really makes the colors pop, and Ultra Viewing Angle technology gives a quality picture no matter where you sit.

65 inches is a good size for most living rooms but might be a tad too big for smaller spaces. For those, we’d recommend the 55-inch model, which Amazon has on sale for $1,598, a $400 savings.

