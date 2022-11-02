 Skip to main content
Samsung’s smart refrigerator just got a massive price cut

Jennifer Allen
By
Samsung Smart Refrigerator on a white background.

Get one of the best refrigerator deals today when you buy directly from Samsung. Right now, it’s possible to buy the Samsung 27.3-cubic-foot Smart Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Family Hub technology for $1,699. That’s a saving of $467 off the usual $2,166 price. It’s an ideal time to upgrade to a refrigerator that works better for you and your family, so let’s take a look at why you need it.

Why you should buy the Samsung Smart Side-by-Side Refrigerator

Originating from one of the best refrigerator brands, you’re instantly onto a good thing buying this smart refrigerator from Samsung. It’s a great size for a family refrigerator with a redesigned interior to ensure that it can fit 10% more groceries than before. It has a modern look with a minimalist exterior, as well as its signature flat-door design and recessed handles that blend effortlessly into your kitchen. There’s also multi-vent technology to keep every item evenly cooled, while an in-door ice maker proves useful for anyone who loves ice in their drink. It doesn’t take up excess room either as you can always choose to remove the ice bucket if you don’t plan on using it often.

If you’ve been wondering if a smart refrigerator is worth it, the Samsung 27.3-cubic-foot Smart Side-by-Side Refrigerator demonstrates its worth ably. It has Samsung’s Family Hub on the front that allows you to control all your Samsung smart appliances and devices, stream music, share pictures with your family, and issue commands via Alexa too. That way, you can do everything from controlling your Nest thermostat to seeing who’s at the door, or simply search for recipes based on what you have on hand. It’ll even send cooking instructions to your Samsung smart oven. It’s these kinds of features that make it one of the best refrigerators around right now. As the name suggests, it really does become the hub of your home in no time.

Normally priced at $2,166, the Samsung 27.3-cubic-foot Smart Side-by-Side Refrigerator is down to $1,699 at Samsung for a limited time only. With a sizable saving of $467, this deal is a great excuse to upgrade to a superior refrigerator. Smart technology has rarely been as genuinely useful as the Family Hub feature available here.

