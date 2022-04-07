  1. Deals
If you can’t decide between taking advantage of laptop deals or tablet deals for your next device, you can get the best of both worlds if you take advantage of Surface Pro deals. Microsoft’s Surface Pro products offer performance and versatility, so a Surface Proc could be your perfect companion for work or school. If you’re interested, Walmart is currently selling the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover for just $699, after a $231 discount from its original price of $930.

While the successor of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8, sits at the top of Digital Trends’ best 2-in-1 laptops, the Pro 7+ remains a worthwhile investment. The device features a 12.3-inch touchscreen, which functions as a gorgeous display for both the Surface Pro 7+’s tablet form and laptop form — the latter enabled by the included Type Cover, which also doubles as a protector for the display when closed. If you’re planning to use the device for video calls, you’ll look clear to your colleagues and loved ones with its built-in HD camera, and they’ll also be able to hear you clearly with the Surface Pro 7+’s Studio Mics.

When comparing the Surface Pro 7+ and Surface Pro 7, the refresh of the Surface Pro 7 offers the latest Intel processors, the possibility of upgrading its SSD storage, support for LTE, and an improved battery life of up to 15.5 hours on a single charge from 10.5 hours. The Surface Pro 7+ is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM, with an initial hard drive capacity of 128GB. The device also comes with Windows 11 pre-installed, so you can already start using it as soon as you get your hands on it.

For a device that won’t let you down with your daily tasks, you can’t go wrong with the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover. The bundle is on sale from Walmart at $231 off, making it more affordable at just $699 compared to its original price of $930. It’s a popular offer, so we’re not sure how long stocks will last. If you don’t want to miss out on this discount, you shouldn’t waste time — click on that Buy Now button immediately to secure your own Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover for much cheaper than usual.

