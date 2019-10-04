The competition for headphones sure got stiffer as more and more people seek an immersive listening experience but if you simply want to let go of the bulk and tune into good sound, then you might just find yourself at home with the Sennheiser CX 7.00BT wireless in-ear headphones. These are perfectly ideal for those looking for wireless options but aren’t quite comfortable sporting true wireless earbuds. Usually listing for $150, you can pop these on for only $100 with $50 in savings when you order from Amazon.

Sennheiser’s CX 7.00BT adopts the neckband style of wireless headphones instead of just a single wire connecting both earpieces. Needless to say, you won’t be able to roll this up, it is, however, convenient in other ways as it saves you the hassle of constantly having to reposition it around your neck or the trouble of digging them out of your bag. Portability is no less guaranteed with the included soft carry pouch that makes for easy storage as well as protect your headset from incurring any damages, and at only 48g, it’s unlikely to weigh you down. Another advantage would be that the plastic neckband is large enough to house a bigger battery that can last you up to 10 hours and matched with 1.5-hour fast micro-USB charging.

Wireless freedom, in this case, means not being tethered to your device and so most of the controls for playback, volume, calls, and power/pairing can be found on the left of the band. You’ll also find the integrated high-quality microphone here for clear and crisp calls, and when you need to talk to more than one person at a time, you’ll appreciate that the CX 7.00BT supports three-way calling. These Sennheiser in-ear headphones come equipped with Bluetooth 4.1 technology and are further supported with Qualcomm’s AptX which secures wireless transmission within a 30-feet range. NFC, on the other hand, would assure seamless pairing of up to two devices simultaneously.

Sennheiser boasts supreme audio reproduction with a frequency response of 17-21,000Hz that allows you to enjoy music across genres with a booming bass that continues to be well balanced through the mids and highs. Since these earbuds are ergonomically angled with four different sized ear tip adapters, you’ll be able to experience passive noise cancellation that comes with a personalized and snug fit.

The Sennheiser CX 7.00BT wireless in-ear headphones allows you to take your music wherever you go. It certainly ticks all the right boxes when it comes to its premium build and wearability, robust sound, along with impressive battery life. Snag yourself a pair while its on sale for $50 less on Amazon.

Looking for more options? Check out what we have on AirPod alternatives, sports headphones, and more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations