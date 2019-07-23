Deals

The Momentum 2.0 headphones get a 52% price cut on Amazon

Timothy Taylor
By
Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 2.0

Music aficionados are always on the lookout for a pair of headphones. A good pair must be stylish, has excellent sound quality, and is reasonably priced. Actually, a lot of people aren’t afraid to shell out serious money to achieve audio nirvana. A prime example of a wireless headphone is the award-winning Sennheiser Momentum 2.0. This gorgeous piece of auditory equipment possesses a level of style, refinement, and sound quality that is tough to beat at its price.

Right now, Amazon has shaved off a staggering $260 off the Momentum 2.0’s original price of $500, bringing the cost down to $240. This is an extraordinarily good deal that you should take advantage of immediately since there are only a few units left.

The Momentum 2.0 is part of the second generation of the Momentum headset family. It features Bluetooth connectivity which frees you from wires, but it can still be operated by cable using the 3.5mm jack plug. You can connect this headphone with two devices simultaneously, like your smartphone and computer. It’s capable of immediate pairing at the touch of a button and can accommodate up to eight devices in its pairing list.

This headphone has a new hinge system that allows it to fold up for better portability, unlike its predecessors. Its compact design allows for easy storage, and it comes with its own soft case. The headset has been ergonomically designed to sit closer to your ears for less bass leakage. The earpads and earcups have leather-covered memory foam cushions that provide comfort even with long wear. They are also noticeably larger, making the Momentum 2.0 an over-ear headphone that truly blocks out background noise.

Speaking of background noise, another enhancement that the Momentum 2.0 has is the new NoiseGard hybrid active noise cancellation. This feature virtually eliminates unwanted ambient sound which further enhances the audio experience. The headset has dual built-in microphones that are also capable of noise reduction. Sennheiser claims that the Momentum 2.0 has a 22-hour battery life, which is pretty impressive and allows listening to music all day long.

For $258, the Momentum 2.0 can still be considered a luxury for a wireless headphone. But if its sheer performance you’re after, there’s no denying its superior quality.

Still not convinced? You can head over to this page for a list of headphones under $50, and here for the best headphones for 2019.

