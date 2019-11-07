Amazon offers incredible discounts on these Sennheiser headphones and earbuds

Admittedly, Sennheiser isn’t the cheapest brand in the market. However, if you’re looking into investing in worthwhile audio equipment that sounds great and is guaranteed to last a lifetime, there’s no better place to start. After all, the perfect pair of headphones or earbuds can bring you a little extra happiness and comfort. If you’re on the lookout for noise-canceling headphones, the Sennheiser PXC 550 are one of the best-in-class. But if it’s true wireless earbuds you’re after, the incredibly light Sennheiser Momentum are perfect for you. Right now, they’re available on Amazon at incredible discounted prices.

Sennheiser PX 550 Noise-Canceling Headphones — $180

The Sennheiser PXC 550 noise-canceling headphones are designed for maximum comfort and portability. The earpads are soft, have extra thick cushioning, and are ergonomically shaped to fit the ears snug and tight but won’t hurt with prolonged use. They have a tasteful black matte finish with silver details that look very dapper and businesslike. The earcups fold up for easy storage and they come with their own carrying case. At just around 8 ounces, these are relatively light for over-ear headphones.

The PXC 550 have touch controls on the right earcup alongside a few physical buttons. Swiping forward or backward skips songs, tapping engages play/pause, and swiping up or down controls volume. These headphones will automatically turn on once you put them on and shut down when you fold them flat. Though nifty, this feature is a little problematic as you might accidentally power them up while moving them about. The physical buttons include the Bluetooth toggle, a switch that cycles through noise-canceling settings, and another that rotates through a set of Dolby Pro Logic (DSP) modes. Thankfully, there’s a 3.5mm audio jack if you wish to listen to music wired.

During our tests, the PXC 550 proved to have the best noise cancellation of any Sennheiser model we’ve put on. Calling its noise-canceling technology NoiseGard, the PXC 550 have three levels of noise suppression (off, light, and heavy) and can smartly adapt to the level of noise in your surroundings. Whenever they detect a sudden loud sound, these headphones will automatically block it out.

When it comes to sound quality, the PXC 550 is one of the finest. They offer rich but not overpowering basses, nicely detailed mids, and crystal-clear trebles. We listened to songs from many different genres, and they all sounded amazing. Lastly, when used wirelessly with ANC on, these headphones were able to last a pretty good 20 hours. If you’re going to use these wired (again with ANC on), you’ll be able to extend their battery life up to 30 hours.

The Sennheiser PXC 550 normally retail for $350, but right now you can get them on Amazon for a whopping $170 off. Shell out just $180 for these fantastic noise-canceling headphones. What’s more, if you are approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa card, you’ll get an additional $50 off, bringing the price further down to $180.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Earbuds — $210

The Sennheiser Momentum true wireless earbuds are surprisingly light. Yes, they are truly wireless earbuds so lack of weight is to be expected but honestly, you would forget you have them on unless music is playing. Their lightness also makes them quite comfy. They’re bound to stay put in your ears without having to apply too much force. The earbuds shimmer with Sennheiser’s signature silver logo and when you pull them out from their magnetic charging stands, they’ll flash red and blue, signaling that they’re ready to pair. Simply select them in your phone’s Bluetooth pairing list and — that’s it.

The Momentum headphones not only pair to Bluetooth quickly and seamlessly, but they automatically pause music when you pull them out of your ears and are capable of quick charging. One cool (albeit common) feature is transparency mode, which when activated allows you to pipe in ambient sound to keep you aware of your surroundings.

These earbuds are operated through touch control. Using your fingertips, you can pause/play music, skip tracks, change the volume, make calls, or talk to your phone’s voice assistant. Just make sure you use the entire pad of your finger otherwise they’re very unresponsive. Further control could be done using Sennheiser’s Smart Control app, where you can also fine-tune your listening experience through the digital EQ.

When it comes to sound, these earbuds are unmatched. Music sounds lush regardless of the genre that you listen to. The basses are smooth and brawny, the mids are rich and ruddy, and the highs are clean and crisp.

Now for the bad part: Battery life. At four hours of playback per charge, that’s a full hour short of what the AirPods offer, and they cost less. Furthermore, the case only offers two extra charges (Apple’s offers four), so you have to keep plugging these in fairly often. For their price, that’s kind of unacceptable.

Still, what you’re really paying for if you get the Sennheiser Momentum true wireless earbuds is the incredible sound experience. Get your own pair on Amazon today for $90 less. Instead of their usual retail price of $300, get them for $210.

Sennheiser is never really known for churning out anything bad. Get the superb PXC 550 noise-canceling headphones if you want jaw-dropping sound quality minus ambient noise. For an equally impressive audio experience in a far smaller package, get the Momentum true wireless earbuds.

