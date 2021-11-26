Some of the most popular purchases during holiday shopping events are true wireless earbuds, like this Sony WF-1000XM4 Black Friday deal that slashes the price by $32, bringing the price down to $248. With wireless earbuds increasingly becoming popular, more people are making Black Friday earbuds deals part of their holiday shopping. This fantastic discount on the WF-1000XM4s is definitely among the best Black Friday deals of the year. If you’re looking for top-tier Black Friday headphone deals, especially on wireless earbuds, these are a strong contender.

Today’s best Sony WF-1000XM4 Black Friday deal

Why Buy:

Terrific sound quality with incredible depth

Responds very well to equalizers

Excellent battery life of up to 12 hours

Industry-leading noise cancellation

Among the best true wireless earbuds on the market right now are the Sony WF-1000XM4, which offer top-tier audio quality and industry-leading noise cancellation. Right now, you can pick up these great earbuds at Best Buy for only $248, a discount of $32 from the original price of $280. If you’re looking for truly wireless earbuds that don’t compromise on sound, you should pick up this pair as soon as you can.

In our Sony WF-1000XM4 review, we called them “almost perfect wireless earbuds,” and that’s not an exaggeration. They have the most complete set of features on any wireless earbuds available right now. As soon as you listen to music on them, you’ll immediately notice the terrific sound quality with solid frequency response and incredible depth. If you love listening to bassy music with low-end details, these are perfect for you. They also respond exceptionally well to equalizers if you want to fine-tune the sound.

These also have excellent battery life, lasting for up to eight hours with active noise cancellation (ANC) turned off and 12 hours when turned on. There are another two charges in the case, for roughly 24 hours of total playtime. They’re equipped with Sony’s industry-leading noise-cancellation tech that completely blocks out noise from your surroundings. You’ll also appreciate the call quality, which removes most background noise and allows you to sound loud and clear to the person you’re speaking to.

The Sony WF-1000XM4s are an excellent pair of earbuds for anyone who puts audio quality as their top priority. If that sounds like you, you can pick up a pair at Best Buy for just $248, which is $32 off on the original price of $280. If these sound like your ideal audio devices, you should hit the “Buy Now” button below. These extremely popular earbuds could go out of stock anytime, so you better hurry!

When does this Sony WF-1000XM4 Black Friday deal end?

There’s no easy way to tell when this deal ends. Best Buy hasn’t given us an exact end date for this particular deal. However, since it’s a Black Friday deal, we think it’s unlikely for this offer to last until the weekend. Best Buy has likely set aside a limited number of these for this particular offer. On top of that, this is one of the most popular top-tier earbuds models around. With both a limited supply and a high demand, there’s a chance that this Sony WF-1000XM4 Black Friday deal won’t make it past the end of the day.

If these feel like the perfect earbuds for your listening habits, don’t hesitate to pick them up now. We’ve already seen hot-topic items completely go out of stock early in the day, so this offer could expire at any second. The longer you wait, the higher the chance is that you won’t be able to get this deal. If you find a better price later, you can always cancel your order. Take your on-the-go-listening experience to the next level and get this Sony WF-1000XM4 Black Friday deal right now.

Should you shop this Sony WF-1000XM4 Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

If you’re unsure whether you should wait until Cyber Monday to pick up these earbuds, we believe that you should absolutely get them right now. The deals on Cyber Monday tend to be a rehash of the best ones on Black Friday. However, there’s no guarantee of availability. These could be completely stocked out by then or the discounts could be gone, especially considering the significant supply chain issues affecting the availability of tech devices. That’s why you should pick up these earbuds as early as you can.

If you manage to find a better deal on Cyber Monday, you can always cancel your order or return the item. However, we doubt that you’ll be able to find the Sony WF-1000XM4s at a lower price. If these sound like the perfect earbuds for you, there’s no time to hesitate. You don’t want to risk them going out of stock. Get this Sony WF-1000XM4 Black Friday deal as soon as possible.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations