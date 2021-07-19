  1. Deals
Sony true wireless earbuds deal slashes the price in half today

By
Sony WF-XB700 earbuds
Nick Woodard/Digital Trends

Whether you’re taking advantage of the nice weather to exercise outdoors, creating a work cocoon in your air-conditioned home office, or just shutting out the world to enjoy your home theater, the path to privacy lies in these headphone deals and Sony headphones deals. Right now, at Best Buy, you can score $65 off the Sony WF-XB700 true wireless earbuds, which are down to only $65. That’s half off their regular price of $130. That’s a steal!

If you’re someone who wants fun, easy-to-use, dependable earbuds, the Sony WF-XB700 could be for you. Our reviewers were taken with how long the battery was able to last and the overall quality of the sound — two features that can make or break a pair of true wireless earbuds.

Whether you’re using your earbuds to work out, work, or enjoy your favorite content — at home or on the go — they’re really only as useful as their battery, and Sony has you covered. The Sony WF-XB700 promises up to nine hours of play or talk on a single charge, and on top of that, an additional nine hours are stored in the traveling charging case. That means when you leave the house with these buds, you’re walking out with 18 hours of battery life. Something else that makes these earbuds more reliable than comparable buds: They’re water-resistant with an IPX4 rating. If you’re sweating it up or it starts to rain, you don’t have to give a second thought to whether or not the buds will handle it.

And the sound is fantastic, too. The Sony WF-XB700 true wireless earbuds are built with Extra Bass technology, which ramps up the power of the bass. On top of that, these buds are designed to fit perfectly, which means that you’ll never have to worry about the sound being interrupted. In fact, Sony has built these ergonomic buds so that they come in contact with your ear at three different places, guaranteeing the very best sound at your highest level of comfort. The voice tech on these buds is well-designed, too. To connect your smartphone’s voice assistant, all you have to do is press a single button, giving you touchless control of music, calls, and searching for directions. These buds can take over many of the functions of your smartphone without you ever having to reach for it. How’s that for convenience?

It’s hard to find better sound and effectiveness in the lower-end price range of earbuds than the Sony WF-XB700. Right now, at Best Buy, you can get Sony WF-XB700 true wireless earbuds for only $65. That’s $65 off their regular price of $130 — a discount of 50%. What are you waiting for?

