One of the best true wireless earbuds (Sony ANCs) are super cheap today

There are a lot of good wireless headphone deals available right now on brands like Beats by Dre, Jabra, Apple, Bose, Skullcandy, and many others. If you’re just browsing and don’t know what you’re looking for, it can be tough to choose.

That’s precisely why we take a look at some of the most popular choices here at Digital Trends — to get to the bottom of what’s truly good and what’s just added noise. You might be happy to hear that one of the best true wireless earbud options on the market is on sale right now at Best Buy. Sony’s ANC (Active Noise Cancelling) WF-SP800N True Wireless In-Ear Headphones are over $100 off, so you can grab them for $98 with free shipping.

We took a closer look at Sony’s ANCs in our Sony WF-SP800N review. Simon Cohen made it clear these are elite earbuds with excellent sound, class-leading battery life, reliable active noise cancellation, decent call quality, and “very good” water and dust protection. He closed out by saying that, although the wireless charging case is “bulky,” it’s also one of the few drawbacks, and everything else is exquisite.

The Sony WF-SP800N True Wireless Noise-Cancelling In-Ear Headphones offer a secure and comfortable fit. The digital noise cancellation drowns out distracting noise but doesn’t take you so far out of the world that it’s dangerous. You can cover the left headphone with your hand at any time to turn off audio temporarily. They’re sweat- and splash-proof, perfect for intense workouts or a long session at the gym. The powerful bass will deliver punchy sound to match the clear highs and treble. Touch controls make it easy to make adjustments, whether you want to play, stop, change the volume, or make a call. Integration with Google Assistant makes the headphones even more powerful, as you can issue voice commands and activate the assistant with a simple touch.

Normally $200, Best Buy is offering the Sony WF-SP800N True Wireless Noise-Cancelling In-Ear Headphones right now for $98 with free shipping, in both the black and blue styles. That means you get over $100 off, which is insane because these are top-notch.

More true wireless earbuds deals available now

If Sony’s not your thing or you don’t like the design, there are plenty of other true wireless earbuds on sale. We gathered up all of the best deals for you, and you can check them out below.

Active Noise-Canceling

JLab Epic Air Sport ANC True Wireless Sport Earbuds

$70 $99
Better than Powerbeats -- for much less. The JLab Epic Air Sport are true wireless sport earbuds that sound great, boast an IP66 water-resistance rating, and feature ear hooks for a secure fit.
Buy at Amazon
Active Noise-Canceling

JLab Epic Air ANC True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

$70 $99
The wireless earbuds offer noise-canceling, great fidelity, and great EQ features. These brilliant Bluetooth headphones are smaller and more convenient than ever (and a steal at this price).
Buy at Amazon
AMAZON RENEWED

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case (Renewed)

$180 $197
Get the AirPods Pro you want but save some money with these renewed earbuds. These pre-owned earbuds have been tested and cleaned by Amazon suppliers.
Buy at Amazon

JLab Go Air True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds + Charging Case

$25 $30
Battery life and value are the name of the game with the JLab Go Air wireless earbuds. They provide five hours of playback, plus another 15+ hours of battery life from the included charging case.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition with Wireless Charging Pad

$249
Show your K-pop pride with this limited edition Galaxy BTS Edition bundle, which includes the Galaxy Buds+ along with the Qi wireless charging pad at a nice discount when you buy them together.
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$190 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon
