Sony WH-1000XM3 are a steal at just $220 for Cyber Monday

Stop the phones — there’s an incredible deal on one of our all-time favorite pairs of noise-canceling headphones. The Sony WH-1000XM3s are on sale at Amazon for just $220 for Cyber Monday, which is a reduction of $130 from their usual price of $350. This is one of the hottest Cyber Monday deals that you’ll find, so hurry over to Amazon to pick up a pair of these cracking headphones right now.

If you didn’t know already, here at Digital Trends we’re massive fans of the Sony WH-1000XM3s, giving them a top score in our review and even naming them a gadget of the decade. So seeing them on sale for this great price meant we had to bring you this hottest of the Cyber Monday headphone deals straight away.

These headphones have exceptional noise-canceling abilities, so they’re perfect for using in your home office or when traveling as they can block out background noises and allow you to concentrate on what you’re doing. As well as a noise-canceling mode, they also have an ambient sounds mode which lets you hear sounds around you on top of your music, which is great for staying safe when you walk through a busy city.

They sound fantastic with an unobtrusive sound profile that works for all kinds of music, and their killer feature is a battery life of up to 30 hours so you needn’t worry about charging them every day. They’re also light and comfortable to wear, with squishy ear cups and a padded headband. They’re really the ideal noise-canceling headphones, with all the features you could wish for.

If you like the sound of these but want the latest model, these headphones do have a successor, the XM4, and you can find a Sony WH-1000XM4 deal available today as well. The differences between the XM3 and XM4 are only minor — like tweaks to the noise-canceling software and support for Bluetooth Multipoint — so either model is a great choice for your next pair of noise-canceling headphones.

