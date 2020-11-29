  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Sony WH-1000XM3 are a steal at just $220 for Cyber Monday

By

Stop the phones — there’s an incredible deal on one of our all-time favorite pairs of noise-canceling headphones. The Sony WH-1000XM3s are on sale at Amazon for just $220 for Cyber Monday, which is a reduction of $130 from their usual price of $350. This is one of the hottest Cyber Monday deals that you’ll find, so hurry over to Amazon to pick up a pair of these cracking headphones right now.

If you didn’t know already, here at Digital Trends we’re massive fans of the Sony WH-1000XM3s, giving them a top score in our review and even naming them a gadget of the decade. So seeing them on sale for this great price meant we had to bring you this hottest of the Cyber Monday headphone deals straight away.

These headphones have exceptional noise-canceling abilities, so they’re perfect for using in your home office or when traveling as they can block out background noises and allow you to concentrate on what you’re doing. As well as a noise-canceling mode, they also have an ambient sounds mode which lets you hear sounds around you on top of your music, which is great for staying safe when you walk through a busy city.

They sound fantastic with an unobtrusive sound profile that works for all kinds of music, and their killer feature is a battery life of up to 30 hours so you needn’t worry about charging them every day. They’re also light and comfortable to wear, with squishy ear cups and a padded headband. They’re really the ideal noise-canceling headphones, with all the features you could wish for.

If you like the sound of these but want the latest model, these headphones do have a successor, the XM4, and you can find a Sony WH-1000XM4 deal available today as well. The differences between the XM3 and XM4 are only minor — like tweaks to the noise-canceling software and support for Bluetooth Multipoint — so either model is a great choice for your next pair of noise-canceling headphones.

More headphone deals available now

These aren’t the only headphone deals you’ll find this Cyber Monday. We have a whole page of Cyber Monday headphone deals for your perusal, with a few of our favorites below:

FEATURED
Expires soon

Sony WF-1000XM3/B Noise Cancelling Wireless In-Ear Headphones

$168 $230
The wireless earbuds offer substantial noise-canceling, great fidelity, and great app-based features. These brilliant noise-canceling headphones are smaller and more convenient than ever.
Buy at Amazon
WIRED HEADPHONE
Expires soon

Beats EP

$91 $130
These iconic and trendy headphones are the most affordable Beats you can get, with a wired connection, fine-tuned acoustics, and lightweight design.
Buy at ABT
TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS
Expires soon

Apple AirPods with Charging Case

$110 $159
Equipped with Apple's H1 wireless chip, the earbuds give you hands-free access to Siri, shared listening on Apple devices with other H1 and W1-equipped headphones, and up to 24 hours of battery life.
Buy at Amazon
WIRELESS EARBUDS
Expires soon

Powerbeats 3

$100 $200
Beats' Powerbeats 3 tethered Bluetooth earbuds are among the best on the market, appealing to athletes and businessmen alike thanks to their minimalist design and fantastic sound quality.
Buy at Kohl's
TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS
Expires soon

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

$140 $199
Released in March 2019, the Apple AirPods 2 come with improved battery life, the ability to launch Siri using your voice, and a Wireless Charging Case. A minor but worthwhile refinement nonetheless.
Buy at Amazon
TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS
Expires soon

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 Premium

$80 $98
You'll be prepared the next time you run out of juice right before a workout. How? Because these earphones will gain an hour of playback with only 20 minutes of charge time.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

These Sony Noise-Canceling Headphones are $88 for Cyber Monday

sponsored sony whch710n noise canceling wireless over ear headphones black friday wh ch710n

The best Cyber Monday headphone deals for 2020

Sony-WH-1000X-M3

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones down to cheapest-ever price for Cyber Monday

sony wh 1000xm4 headphone deal black friday 2020 wh1000xm4 over ear headphones

Score these Sony noise-canceling wireless headphones for just $88 for Black Friday

sponsored sony whch710n noise canceling wireless over ear headphones black friday wh ch710n

The best Black Friday headphone deals for 2020

best black friday headphone deals bfcm2020 headphones 201028

Walmart Black Friday deals: Best sales to shop now

best workout apps for 2020 walmart deals post prime day 2019 feature

Newegg Black Friday Deals 2020: Laptops, monitors, PCs

PC build-out guide

The best Black Friday smartwatch deals for 2020

best black friday smartwatch deals bfcm2020 201028

The best Cyber Monday laptop deals for 2020

Windows 10 Laptop

The best Black Friday blender deals 2020

best blenders blendtec designer series 01

The best Black Friday coffee machine deals 2020

breville coffee makers amazon prime day deal bdc400 maker with glass carafe

Get a 2-month Amazon Kindle Unlimited subscription for free for Cyber Monday

amazon extends kindle unlimited free trial subscription june 30 best ebook apps 768x768

The best Black Friday Keurig deals for 2020

early keurig coffee maker deals prime day 2020 k classic