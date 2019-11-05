Want a no-frills pair of wireless headphones with an outstanding battery life that comes at a very reasonable price? The Sony WH-CH510 has you covered. Not only do these wireless cans offer 35 long hours of music playback, but they’re also normally $60. They don’t offer audiophile-grade sound quality though, but at least they won’t hurt your wallet. What’s even more incredible is that they’re now available on Amazon for a cool 17% off. Get them for the low price of $50.

The Sony WH-CH510 wireless headphones let you immerse yourself in music courtesy of their on-ear design. Although they don’t provide active noise cancelation, the large earcups effectively block out conversations and low traffic noises, but not enough for particularly loud sounds like plane engine rumble. These headphones weigh 9.8 ounces, measure 7.8 x 6.8 x 1.6 inches when fully open, and are made entirely of plastic. The earcups swivel and fold flat for easy storage, making these the perfect companions for traveling. Along the bottom of the right earcup are the control buttons: Two volume control buttons, the power button, and a USB-C port that supports fast charging. There’s also a hole for the built-in microphone so you can take and make calls without having to get your phone. That’s right. For a pair of headphones worth $50, the WH-CH510 supports voice assistants like Siri or Google Assistant. You don’t need to take your phone out of your pocket to get a weather update or ask any questions.

Thanks to Bluetooth version 5.0, the latest rendition of the wireless technology, the connection remains stable even 30 feet away from the connected device. It also means better call quality, backward compatibility with the older Bluetooth versions, and dual-pairing functionality. Battery life also gets boosted by Bluetooth 5.0 for maximized playtime. Working alongside the rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, you can enjoy listening to your favorite tracks for a phenomenal 35 hours long. Further, a mere 10 minutes of charging provides 90 minutes of playback. The WH-CH510 got you covered even in the longest of flights.

When it comes to sound quality, the WH-CH510 offer nothing to write home about. These headphones’ audio performance is pretty straightforward. Nothing gets boosted, so the basses, although good, won’t assault your senses, while the mids and highs sound clear and are finely detailed.

What you’re really paying for when you get the Sony WH-CH510 wireless earphones are their terrific battery life. They may not offer class-leading audio quality, but for their price, they’re a solid pair of headphones that we wholeheartedly recommend. Get them on Amazon today for just $50.

