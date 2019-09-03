Amazon marks down these Sony noise-canceling headphones by 46%

Dealing with the hustle and bustle of the daily commute can be tiresome. Fortunately, there are noise-canceling headphones available to rescue us in these situations. An excellent option is the Sony WH-H900N H.ear On 2 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones, and they’re currently discounted on Amazon by 46%. Normally $350, you can snag this model at a much lower price of $188.

With the WH-H900N, you can modify your listening experience to suit your surroundings. It’s built with a digital noise-canceling feature which can effectively block out any unwanted sound, such as the roar of traffic or the hum of engines. It also has an Ambient Sound mode if you don’t want everything cut off; it lets essential sound come in to keep you aware of what’s happening around while your music is playing. And if you need to have a quick conversation, there’s the Quick Attention mode that softens the music and makes the outside sound louder — simply hold your hand over the touch sensor for activation.

Sony is known for integrating the best sound technology in its lineup of headphones, and the same is true with the WH-H900N. From signal to speaker, everything is fine-tuned to deliver a high-resolution audio quality, making it feel like the artist is performing right in front of you. The headphones are also crafted with a Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) HX that restores the high-range sound lost in compression, and an audiophile-grade Bluetooth codec called LDAC which can transmit more data than traditional Bluetooth connections. You can even download the Sony Headphones Connect app to further control the quality of your music, like tweaking the equalizer settings or choosing surround sound presets.

The H.ear On 2 is suitable for long listening sessions. It’s lightweight, ergonomic, and has a battery life of up to 28 hours, ensuring an enjoyable and comfortable playback all day long. There are simple touch controls on the earcups which make easy to take phone calls, skip tracks, and even activate your virtual assistant.

Rock out your favorite tunes in total isolation by getting your hands on the Sony WH-H900N H.ear On 2 wireless noise-canceling headphones. Amazon customers have a lot of good things to say about it, including commendations on its sleek design, great sound quality, and efficient noise cancelation. Order this pair today for only $188 instead of the usual $350.

