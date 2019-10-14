An immersive listening experience is best achieved with a pair of headphones and with smartphones slowly losing the audio jack, wireless options seem more futureproof. Moreover, it is all the more convenient as it spares you the hassle of having to untangle those pesky cables time and again. While most headphones from trusted brands like Sony, Bose, Sennheiser would normally set you back by a few hundred bucks, the Sony WH-XB700 does not only hit the low end of the audio spectrum, but also nails a fairly low price of $98. Usually ringing in at $130, Amazon has got just the deal that lets you have these bass-y headphones along with $32 worth of savings.

Sony’s WH-XB700 comes with an Extra Bass feature that amplifies the low-end frequencies yet manages to stay well-balanced and dynamic through the mids and highs without any compromise to vocal clarity. Some may already find themselves completely at home with Sony’s sound signature, but for those looking to make distinct customizations, the Headphones Connect app allows you to toggle through its equalizer and choose among its preset sound stages for club, concert hall, arena, and outdoor stage.

Freedom of movement is supported as the WH-XB700 comes with no strings attached. Instant and seamless pairing is simply possible with either a Bluetooth 0r NFC (near-field communication) enabled device. So as to remain untethered in any way, controls for playback, taking calls, and voice command with Alexa are readily accessible through the multifunction buttons on the left ear cup along with the integrated microphone. As much as you are able of a nonstop wireless listening experience with its 30-hour battery life, it’s always nice to have the option to go wired with the provision of the standard 3.5mm audio jack and cable when you’re in flight or when you untimely run out of juice. You can get a full 100% charge after four hours through its USB-C port, but should you lack the patience or the time, 10 minutes of being plugged will already yield 90 minutes of playback.

Apart from sound and its wireless capabilities, Sony also came up with a design that delivers in terms of wearability and portability. The WH-XB700’s headband is adjustable for a precise fit while the earcups are densely padded for maximum comfort. You’ll have no issues taking this headset on the go with a frame that swivels for easy storage.

The Sony WH-XB700 is a pair of wireless on-ear headphones that offer a good amount of passive noise isolation. At only 6.9 ounces, it’s incredibly lightweight as much as it is light on the budget at just $98 from Amazon.

Looking for more options? Check out what we have on noise-canceling headphones, true wireless earbuds, and more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations