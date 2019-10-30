Amazon drops the price of these Sony wireless in-ear headphones by $32

Headphones offer an immersive listening experience while living in this digital age has made it possible for us to explore multiple options. Sony is one of the leading brands that deliver supreme audio reproduction and active noise-cancellation. And if you want to do without a bulky headband as much as you don’t want to be restricted by pesky cables, the Sony WI-C600N might just be what ticks all the right boxes for you. You can even have it along with $32 worth of saving when you order it from Amazon for just $118 instead of $150.

Sony’s WI-C600N adopts a neckband design which is ideal for those who want wireless in-ear headphones but aren’t really comfortable with just plain earbuds. Wires would no longer be dangling around your neck with a malleable silicone neckband and magnetic earbuds that stay clipped to each other when not in use. The earbuds are also relatively smaller than usual that it is quite astounding how Sony managed to squeeze in 6mm drivers just to ensure high-quality sound.

While it is incredibly lightweight at just 34 grams with its compact dimensions, let alone its ability to twist and fold without incurring any damage does a lot in terms of portability, it does come at the expense of battery as it can only promise 6.5 hours at most. It is still acceptable considering noise cancellation is employed and since it only takes an hour to quick charge with the newly introduced USB-C.

Bluetooth and NFC facilitate a seamless pair with a compatible iOS or Android devices while its support for Bluetooth codec, aptX HD increases its audio resolution and retains its dynamic range. You’ll instantly be able to tune in to Sony’s signature sound that is generally well-balanced throughout the audio spectrum but you can opt to customize your sound through the Sony Headphones Connect app. Apart from toggling with the equalizer, you’ll also be able to choose among three modes of noise cancellation that would best suit your environment, as well as set up your voice assistant (Google Assistant, Siri, or Alexa).

The Sony WI-C600Njustifies the high price with its focus on noise cancellation starting with a tight seal. A secure and breathable fit is attainable with four varying ear tip sizes that only lets a good amount of airflow in. You’ll easily be able to activate noise cancellation through the left side of the neckband while the right would have the controls for power/pairing, volume, playback, and calls with the built-in microphone. Since this cool pair of headphones aren’t exactly light on the budget, it would be wise to get them while Amazon has it on sale for $32 less.

