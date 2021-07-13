Staples is practically giving away gaming chairs right now

If you’re looking to make your gaming time more comfortable, such as with the addition of a great new gaming chair, we’ve got the deals for you. Right now, Staples has some fantastic offers on gaming chairs with over 30% off some of the best budget models available. If you’re tired of struggling with your ordinary desk chair, then you’re going to love what you can buy from Staples at the moment. They’re the perfect way of feeling more relaxed while you play your favorite games all night long. These are just some of the best gaming chair deals out there right now, so let’s take a look at your best value options.

Staples Emerge Vortex Bonded Leather Gaming Chair — $150, was $230

With 34% off, the Staples Emerge Vortex Bonded Leather Gaming Chair just got even more appealing. Down to just $150, it looks the part with a mixture of black and blue forming the basis of its style. It has a bonded leather back and seat with color contrast stitching so it looks suitably classy and smart, while also being pretty robust, too. It has flip-up adjustable arms along with a built-in headrest, lumbar support, seat height adjustment, tilt tension, and a tilt lock so you can get things adjusted just right for your needs. With so much fine-tuning possible, it offers a personalized fit for you rather than a one-size-fits-all solution. Supporting up to 275 pounds and offering a 7-year limited warranty, you’re good to go for many years to come.

Staples Emerge Vartan Bonded Leather Gaming Chair — $170, was $270

If you have a little more cash to spend, the Staples Emerge Vartan Bonded Leather Gaming Chair is the one for you. At 37% off, it’s down to just $170 right now. For the price, you get a black and blue chair with a bonded leather back and seat. The seat reclines up to 135 degrees and there’s a removable head pillow and lumbar pillow for added support and comfort. As before, there are adjustable height controls, arms, tilt tension, and tilt lock so you can get things just right for you. The best feature is easily the ability to recline, however, meaning you can kick back and relax between sessions without having to move a muscle. It’s ideal for long gaming sessions where you want to stretch out a little.

