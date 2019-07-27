Deals

How to watch UFC 240: Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar PPV tonight with ESPN+

Lucas Coll
By

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is coming to Canada tonight at 10 p.m. ET for a July 27 fight to remember. UFC 240: Holloway vs. Edgar is a pay-per-view event that is taking place at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta this evening. The main event of the evening will be a featherweight championship bout between two battle-hardened competitors: Max Holloway, the defending champ, and Frankie Edgar, the former UFC lightweight champion. The main card will air tonight exclusively on ESPN+ and UFC fight pass, so if you haven’t previously signed up for the service and want to stream UFC 240 tonight, there’s a bundle that can get you a subscription and the PPV fight for half off. Read on to learn more about UFC 240 and our predictions for who will win.

Headlining the UFC 240 main card is a battle for supremacy and the featherweight title. The current champion Max Holloway (20-4) will be defending his belt against fellow American mixed martial artist Frankie Edgar (23-6). Edgar is attempting to do what Holloway couldn’t in the world of MMA — win titles across multiple divisions. Holloway attempted to capture the lightweight title a few months back, but suffered a defeat to Dustin Poirier. Despite that, however, he is still a clear favorite over Edgar considering he is on a 13-fight winning streak in the featherweight division.

How to Watch UFC 240: Holloway vs. Edgar

UFC 240: Holloway vs. Edgar will be airing tonight, July 27, with the main card slated for 10 p.m. ET. The main card fights are an exclusive pay-per-view event, meaning you’ll need either ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass to watch it. A year of ESPN+ rings in at $50, and the UFC 240 PPV would set you back $60; however, if you sign up now, you can pick up both for just $80, saving $30 on the normal price of UFC 240. This is the best deal you’ll find if you don’t mind having more access to sports on the go, as well as more UFC event coverage.

If you already consider yourself a sports fan, ESPN+ is a great option for streaming live events from your mobile device, TV, Chromecast, Fire Stick, or tablet. The service includes live MLB, NHL, NBA, and MLS games, as well as college sports, PGA golf, Top Rank Boxing, and Grand Slam Tennis matches. You’ll also find United Soccer League, cricket, rugby, Canadian Football League, English Football League, and UEFA Nations League games in addition to live UFC content.

Who is Fighting in UFC 240?

Max “Blessed” Holloway is an American featherweight fighter that currently holds the title in that division. Despite losing to Dustin Poirier in the lightweight championship earlier this year, he remains one to be one of the best fighters on the UFC roster. Holloway is known for his endless barrage of strikes, jabs, and punches executed to perfection. With his excellent footwork and technical fighting style, he will be a difficult opponent for Edgar to take down. Considering Holloway is one of the biggest competitors in the featherweight division, Frankie has got his work cut out for him.

Frankie “The Answer” Edgar won the lightweight title back in 2010 with a huge upset to BJ Penn, but after being beaten in back-to-back fights by decision to Benson Henderson, he decided to move to featherweight. He was given two chances to claim the title from Jose Aldo, but lost both fights and hasn’t had a shot at the belt since then. It’s highly likely that if he is unable to overcome Max Holloway in UFC 240, that he won’t get another chance. His fighting style is a blend of wrestling and boxing, so if he can get Holloway on his back in a takedown, he may just nab himself a victory.

The second highlight of the UFC 240 main card tonight is another title bout between UFC women’s legend Cris Cyborg (20-2) and undefeated newcomer Felicia Spencer (7-0). Cyborg hasn’t seen very much action since losing her title to women’s bantamweight champion, Amanda Nunes, in a first-round knockout. Though Spencer isn’t as well known as Cyborg, or even experienced, she hopes to make a name for herself by becoming a champion early on in her career.

UFC 240 Predictions: Who will win?

Like any MMA fight, you should take every prediction with a grain of salt. There are so many different variables to take into account. The odds would put Max Holloway on top, but considering he is coming off a pretty devastating loss, things could really go either way.

Frankie Edgar certainly has it in him to take the belt away from Holloway. despite being quite older, at age 37, he is no stranger to being the underdog of any fight. With his unique mix of cardio, wrestling, and boxing, all he really needs to do is catch Holloway off guard with a takedown to have his best shot at victory.

Ultimately, however, we still believe that Max Holloway will secure the win at UFC 240. He’s younger, taller, and still considered one of the greatest fighters the Ultimate Fighting Championship has to offer right now. Edgar’s usual edge is cardio, but Holloway is also known to be a bit of an Energizer bunny himself, so Max seems to hold all of the cards here. It’s for those reasons we believe Holloway will come out this fight with a victory after a decision in the fifth round.

