Best Buy is practically handing out the Microsoft Surface Laptop today

By
The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go collection, with three laptops displaying landscapes on their screens.
Microsoft

For professionals who are looking at laptop deals for an upgrade to their current machine, and for parents who are searching for student laptop deals to equip their children for the new school year, you should consider taking advantage of Surface Laptop deals. Microsoft’s Surface Laptops are known for their performance and durability, and that holds true for the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, which is available at $150 off from Best Buy to bring its price down to just $550 from its original price of $700.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Intel UHD Graphics, which makes it capable of running the latest apps for both productivity and recreation. It’s a joy to work on the laptop’s 12.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen, but if you need a larger screen while you’re at home, you can hook it up to a bigger display from among the desktop monitor deals. The laptop also comes with a 128GB SSD for storage, which should be big enough for all your essential software and files.

The laptop is equipped with a 720p HD camera, so you can be seen clearly during online meetings and virtual classes. Meanwhile, working with the full-size keyboard and large precision trackpad is comfortable, so you can get your reports and presentations done quickly. For battery life, Microsoft promises up to 13 hours on a single charge, with up to 80% recharged after just about an hour through its Fast Charging technology.

For an affordable device that will boost your productivity, choose the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go. Best Buy is making it even cheaper to own one, with a $150 discount that lowers the laptop’s price to just $550 from its original price of $700. It’s unclear how long the deal will last though, so you might want to click that Buy Now button as soon as you can before the offer disappears for good.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is a solid choice for professionals and students, especially with Best Buy's offer.

